Cork City v Cobh Ramblers: Cian Murphy and Mark O'Mahony can fire home side to derby success

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, Turner's Cross, 7.45pm.

THE last time these sides met, City comfortably ran out 4-0 winners in the Cork derby.

That night City overran Ramblers and Darren Murphy will be keen to amend the humiliation his side suffered that night.

A lot has changed since that night in August. City have genuine ambitions of winning the league this season, while Ramblers will feel that they are capable of finishing in the play-off spots.

One thing we can be guaranteed with a Cork derby is that it is going to be a battle.

City assistant manager Richie Holland highlighted his sides faults at winning second-ball against both Galway United and Longford Town and that is something that will have to change if City are to get back to winning ways against their Cork counterparts.

Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey are technically good players but doing the dirty side of the game is an area they can work on.

Picking up second balls and putting your body in where it might get hurt, isn’t going to get the recognition that a 40-yard cross-field pass would get but it is as important.

Collecting loose possession is crucial in terms of getting momentum going forward and it was games like the last two where City missed someone like former captain Gearoid Morrissey whose strong point used to be winning second-ball for the side.

City have been excellent defensively this season but will be concerned that they have failed to score in their last two games. 17-year-old Mark O’Mahony did impress me with his cameo appearance against Longford. He worked hard and got involved in the game.

Even though O’Mahony has already achieved so much in the game, I would imagine that he was nervous making his first-team City debut and he can be proud of his showing. He should be a regular name on the matchday squad but it is still too early for him to be the man City rely on for goals.

One player who will be desperate for a goal is last season’s top scorer Cian Murphy. He was on the scoresheet 11 times in the league last year but is yet to register this campaign.

PRESSURE

There is a lot of pressure on any striker but Murphy will be feeling it more than most. To be City’s main man is a big ask.

Last season, although Murphy had made a number of first-team appearances before the 2021 campaign, he was still relatively unknown to opposition teams and perhaps to some City fans.

However, Murphy is the man with the burden of being the player who everyone looks to score the goals for City, meaning that opposition teams are doing more by planning ways to prevent him from impacting the game and also, there is more pressure on him from his own fans.

Murphy is a player that is always going to work hard for the team but his hold-up play has impressed me this season. He looks a much stronger player and his overall game has improved, he just needs that goal to really kick-start him.

As a striker, I always found that first goal the most difficult and it does play on your mind. Yes, it's good to be playing well but you want to be scoring goals and Murphy will be keen to get that monkey off his back against Ramblers.

Of course, Ramblers will not make it easy for him. In their last derby, they played into City hands by allowing a lot of space behind their defence.

I don’t see that happening again.

Ramblers shouldn’t be too proud to come to Turner's Cross and sit back and give City the challenge of trying to break them down.

Ramblers will have ambitions of winning the game, especially considering they have a lot of ex-City players in their side.

One of those players, Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh, will be keen to prove to City they were wrong to let him leave. The striker showed during some games with City just how good a player he can be but a lack of consistency was the player's downfall with the club.

But I still feel that he has a lot of talent and the ability to be a very good player. I’m sure will be desperate to help Ramblers get the three points in the derby.