Cork City v Cork Ramblers: Turner's Cross is the ideal stage for the best players

ALL roads lead to Turner's Cross this Friday night for Cobh Ramblers as they face into a tasty local derby clash with Cork City.

It's very early days in the League Of Ireland First Division season but with bragging rights on the line a high-octane affair is anticipated.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s derby, Ramblers manager Darren Murphy said: “We are looking forward to it. I think it is a game you want to see players play in and play at their best.

Turner's Cross is a great venue and if there is anywhere to go and showcase yourself it is there.

“What we will be saying to them again is that it is a challenge for you as a player. It is a time for you to go and impress and show what you have got about you. There is no better stage to do it.

“We just want our lads to go there and show their abilities, the same as any other game.”

Cobh Ramblers manager Darren Murphy. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

New Ramblers additions Harlain Mbayo and Issa Kargbo were among the standout performers from the draw against Treaty United last time out.

Similar to the Wexford game, Ramblers should have beaten Treaty given the chances created. At least saw Cobh got their first point.

Another interesting angle to Friday’s derby is that Issa Kargbo could be lining out against his twin brother with Uniss part of the City first-team squad.

There will be quite a number of familiar faces in the Ramblers squad Friday with Cork City FC connections also.

Players such as Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Dale Holland, John Kavanagh and Pierce Phillips are among the names to have played in the past with City. Former Rebel Army men Luke Desmond, Sean McGrath and Darragh Burke were also involved with the Cobh squad against Treaty.

On the other side, City first-team coach Declan Coleman spent a number of years as the Cobh Ramblers assistant manager, working under Stuart Ashton and before that Stephen Henderson.

Ramblers boss Darren Murphy is a former City player for the side, flanked by club legends in John O’Flynn and iconic centre-back Derek Coughlan.

Despite the long-lasting connections they have with Cork City, their objective this week is to try and formulate a game plan that will produce a positive Cobh performance and result at Turner's Cross.

Danny O'Connell of Cobh Ramblers on the ball. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Defensively Cobh will certainly have taken a number of positives from the Treaty game and will look to build on that against City.

You have to go back to 2006 for the last occasion Ramblers defeated City in a competitive game at Turner's Cross.

That was in a League Cup clash with Dave Warren scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.

All in all this Friday a keenly contested derby affair is in prospect. With no crowd limitations compared to last year, a bumper attendance is expected at Turners Cross for this one.

Given the pressure on them to challenge for promotion, City badly need a win here, having dropped five points in the last two outings after beating Bray 6-0 in the opener.

Prediction: Cork City 2-0 Cobh Ramblers.