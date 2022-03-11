Authority back to winning ways at Ballinadee Draghunt

CHAMPION Authority returned to winning ways at the IHT Senior Rerun Draghunt at Ballinadee.

On Sunday last the winner had to be content with runner up behind Captain James of Shanakiel Harriers but on this occasion he turned the tables in style.

Trained by John and Brion O’Callaghan of Northern Hunt Authority is a terrific hound when getting among the hounds on the finish and ironically his full litter brother is Captain James.

After watching his hound produce consistent form last season that saw him crowned champion style his trainer believes if he can stay injury-free he has the ability to show similar form.

“We have enjoyed the last couple of years with this hound as you always know he has a chance if close enough on the finish and we couldn’t be happier with his two runs to date,” said John O’Callaghan.

Indeed it proved to be a good evening at the west Cork venue for the O’Callaghan family when his other hound Audacity filled fourth ticket.

Trina and Ken Long of Southern/Carrigaline Harriers have started the season in style as their consistent hound Blue Lad took third place.

The remaining tickets went to Jamie’s Lady of Clogheen who showed a return to form when finishing fifth ahead of Timmy O’Callaghan’s Eden Lad of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers.

In the Senior Maiden Draghunt, Not Now Joy gave an exhibition of running to come home a distance clear of her rivals.

Helen, Barry, Finbarr and Kieran O'Sullivan, Shankiel Harriers with Mossgrove Daisy winner of the Gurranbraher Credit Union senior All-Ireland draghunt at Cloyne. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Clogheen hound trained by Joe and Gary Freyne is an outstanding hound and went close to winning last year's Puppy championship and on this display of front running it will not be long before she is promoted to the Senior ranks.

Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trainer Pat O’Mahony will be pleased with the performance of Zion who snatched second ticket ahead of clubmate Casey’s Girl from Alan McCarthy’s kennel.

The Shanakiel Harriers Murray family will be pleased with the performance of The Meg who filled fourth ticket with the Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers duo of Shergar and High Maintenance filling the remaining tickets.

The weekend action will begin tomorrow when Northern Hunt will host their Puppy draghunt at ‘The Haunted House’ with a 3pm slip.

The same venue will host the Senior meet on Sunday at 3pm.

Ballinadee Senior Rerun: 1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Audacity (Northern Hunt); 5. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 6. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 2. Zion (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 3. Casey’s Girl (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. The Meg (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Shergar (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers).