John Meade wins the MTU 5K road race in fine style

JOHN MEADE showed his liking for the roads around Bishopstown with a clear victory at the MTU 5k, held under the auspices of the Cork BHAA.

Meade, representing the Department of Education, had won the Rebel Run 10km last November which had a similar start and finish and he moved away from Kenneth Kelleher (Irish Distillers) after a mile to cross the line on the MTU track in a time of 16:06.

Only fifth M40 in the recent Irish masters cross-country at Castlelyons, the St Finbarr’s athlete was well pleased with his run.

“Yes, it was great to be back racing, I moved away after about a mile-and-a-half but never got too far away.

"I just kept the gap after that, it’s my first win in a while and I’m looking forward now to the summer races.”

Kelleher, better known for his hurling exploits with his native Dungourney with whom he won Cork and Munster junior titles back in 2015, recorded 16:20 in second with Jonathan Murphy (RSA) taking third spot in 16:27.

In fourth was Eric Curran (Merck), his time of 16:34 was outside the 15:56 he ran when winning the Rebel Run 5km over the same course in November.

Eric Curran, who finished fourth, and Alfie Davis, first M45, at the MTU 5km road race. Picture: John Walshe

Two Leevale members dominated the women’s race as Jessica Coyne had over a minute to spare over Carol Finn when winning in the good time of 17:16. Limerick-native Coyne recorded 18:29.

Coached by Donie Walsh, she had finished fourth in last summer’s national 3000m steeplechase.

In third place was the ever-consistent Carmel Crowley, representing Stockhealth, in 19:00.

Now in the F50 category, the Bandon athlete was a contemporary of Sonia O’Sullivan’s from her early days in cross-country.

There was a large turnout of 350 runners on what was a cold but beautiful morning.

The return of the after-race refreshments, plus a hat for every runner, added to the enjoyable occasion.

The next Cork BHAA promotion is the PwC 5k, the first evening race of the season.

This is a new addition to the calendar for 2022 and takes place on the Marina on Wednesday evening April 13th.

Avril Crowley and Olwyn Post who took part in the MTU 5km at Bishopstown. Picture: John Walshe

Results

Men

1 J Meade (Dept of Educ, M40) 16:06; 2 K Kelleher (Irish Distillers Pernod Richard, M40) 16:20; 3 J Murphy (RSA) 16:27; 4 E Curran (Merck) 16:34; 5 B Twohig (Emerald Fencing, M40) 16:43; 6 N Hogan (UCC, M40) 16:48.

Team: (Grade A) 1 UCC 17; 2 Army 178; 3 Bus Eireann 244. (Grade B) 1 Apple ‘A’ 146; 2 CPO 225; 3 Apple ‘B’ 362. (Grade C) 1 Musgrave 176; 2 UCC 213; 3 Cork Co Co 231.

Women

1 J Coyne (Coyne) 17:16; 2 C Finn (Carol Finn Physical Therapy) 18:29; 3 C Crowley (Stockhealth, F50) 19:00; 4 A O’Mahony (Cork Co Co, F40) 19:16; 5 L O’Connor (Musgrave, F45) 19:46; 6 L Crowley (Virgin Atlantic, F45) 20:26.

Team: (Grade A) 1 Musgrave 178; 2 Douglas M&T 265.