New deal for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny until the end of Euro 2024

The Football Association of Ireland have extended Stephen Kenny’s contract to the 2024 UEFA European Championship campaign.

The governing body also confirmed that new contracts have been agreed for assistant manager Keith Andrews and coaches Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle.

The announcement was made on Tuesday evening after much speculation about the Ireland manager’s future.

Stephen Kenny told the FAI media team after the announcement: “I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and I am delighted to extend my contract.

"The players are incredibly proud to play for Ireland and in recent performances we have witnessed a powerful connection between the team and the Irish supporters.

"The attitude of the players has been exceptional, we have seen the team grow and develop and I, together with Keith Andrews and all of the staff, look forward to seeing the team fulfil its potential.

"With the recent return of supporters to stadiums, I want to acknowledge the importance of the passionate Irish fans both home and away. "Finally, I want to express my appreciation to Jonathan and the Board of the FAI for sharing our belief in the International Squad.”

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill added: “On behalf of everyone at the Association I am delighted to announce this news today.

"The Board gave me clear instructions to agree a deal that sees Stephen in charge for the upcoming UEFA Nations League and Euro 2024 campaigns at a time when there is so much excitement about the future of this young and emerging Ireland squad.

"Stephen and I have agreed on that deal now and we look forward to working together as he seeks to guide Ireland to the next European Championship finals.”

President Gerry McAnaney also his his thoughts: “There is real optimism amongst the Irish football community about the future direction of our international team.

"We share that belief and we look forward to continuing the journey with Stephen and his staff and players. On behalf of Irish football, we wish them all the very best of luck going forward.”

The next game for Stephen Kenny and his Irish team is a friendly against Belgium on March 26th at the Aviva Stadium.

That will be followed by another friendly against Lithuania on March 29th and after that will be their final game before their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Ireland will face Scotland, Armenia, and Ukraine in this year’s competition, which is set to kick off in June.

Stephen Kenny’s team will be going into this year’s game in a good run of form.

They are unbeaten in their last six games, a run which includes a 0-0 draw with Portugal and a 3-0 away win in Azerbaijan.