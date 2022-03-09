Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 16:20

Mount Mercy lose out in Munster hockey final

Two years ago the Cork school had beaten Crescent College away
Mount Mercy College's Leah O'Shea wins possession from Crescent College's Jodie Keane in the SoHockey Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup final at Garryduff. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Rory Noonan

Crescent College Comprehensive 2 Mount Mercy 0

A LITTLE bit of revenge for Crescent College as they won the SoHockey Munster Schoolgirls Senior Cup final at Garryduff.

Two years ago Mount Mercy made the trip to Limerick and brought the cup back down the road to Cork.

With no schoolgirls hockey played last year they had to wait until now to avenge that loss as they won back the cup and over the 70 minutes they were the better of the two sides.

They had a number of impressive displays with Jodie Keane and Maria Campbell anchoring their defence and Holly Doupe impressing at midfield.

Aoibheann Collins and Ingrid Cussen were a constant threat to the Mount Mercy defence, but to their credit, they were rock solid for most of the tie.

It was only from two set pieces they were beaten, with Crescent working their short corners well to seal the win.

For Mount Mercy Orlaith Cahalane, Siri Forde, Lauren Cripps and Leah O’Shea were in top form, but in the end, it was the Limerick school’s day and few could argue with that.

Crescent College's Aoibheann Collins clears the ball past Mount Mercy College's Mariana Sousa Gallagher. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Crescent College's Aoibheann Collins clears the ball past Mount Mercy College's Mariana Sousa Gallagher. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Weather conditions didn’t help either side early on, with Forde having the first real chance five minutes in. only for her effort to go narrowly wide.

Two minutes later and a great run from Crescent’s Seodhna Dervan saw her in with a chance, but it was well cleared by the Mount Mercy defence.

A good ball from Leah O’Shea played Amy O’Shea in, but her shot on goal was snuffed out by the Crescent defence.

With 18 minutes gone Crescent took the lead from their second short corner.

The ball was switched to the left and when it was played towards goal Collins was on hand to slot home to put them in front.

Chance were few and far between for the rest of the half, with Beatrice O’Hare going close for Mount Mercy and Eimear Crowley for Crescent, to see the latter lead 1-0 at half-time.

Crescent continued to have the better of the chances and with 42 minutes gone they doubled their lead, from another short corner.

Again they switched the ball and this time Amy Connolly was on hand to slot home.

Mount Mercy kept going in search of a goal to try and get back in contention, with Leah O’Shea going close again.

Crescent College players celebrating a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Crescent College players celebrating a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.

But it wasn’t to be their day as Crescent came out on top to avenge their loss of two years ago, having to wait that long as there was no schoolgirls’ hockey last year due to the pandemic.

Scorers for Crescent College Comprehensive: A Collins, A Connolly.

MOUNT MERCY: J O'Kelly, S Forde, R O'Shea, A O'Shea, J Rearden, O Cahalane, B O'Hare, L Hayes, L O'Shea, L Cripps, M Gallagher, G O'Driscoll, D Healy, R Healy, M Dullea, G Kelly, J O'Leary, A Whelton.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: T Pearce, F Luby, H Doupe, E Cowhey, B Byrne, A Collins, A Connolly, C Horan, S Fitzgerald, J Moore, S Dervan, J Keane, C Brennan, M Campbell, A Clein, I Cussen, H O'Byrne, A Campbell.

Umpires: Rebecca Allen and David Wolfe.

