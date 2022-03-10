Mark O'Mahony, the young Cork City striker on the rise

CARRIGALINE teenager Mark O’Mahony is one to watch for 2022.

Last year he was scoring goals for fun for the Ireland U17s and last weekend saw him make his debut for Cork City’s first team.

Highly rated at Turner's Cross, O'Mahony, like Cathal Heffernan who departed Leeside recently to sign for AC Milan, is expected to have a great career in the game.

“Last weekend was a great weekend for me personally as I made my senior debut and the following day I got to score in our opening game of the season at U19 level,” said O’Mahony.

O’Mahony came off the bench for the away fixture against Longford and while it may have only been for a few minutes, the experience has left him wanting more.

“It was a great feeling making my first appearance for the first team and although the result wasn’t the best it was a great moment for me personally and hopefully there are many more to come.

“Although I only played seven or eight minutes they were a very competitive few minutes.

“At such a high level you don’t get time on the ball as much as you would at academy level so I’m aware that it is a huge step up but also a great challenge playing against lads much older and I loved it.

“I’ve been training with the first team for the last two weeks and it’s been very very good. Personally, I really enjoy it because training with great quality players will only make me a better player so I really have been enjoying it and already feel like I’m learning a lot.

Physically it is a big difference but I’m learning all the time and taking parts of their game into mine and that is great.

“Physicality and intensity wise it is quite a step up. Demands are much higher and playing at such a high level they have to be.

“It will only make me better while training and playing with these lads and I’m taking lots of positives from it and I know this will help my game at U19 level also.”

While O’Mahony was delighted to make his first-team debut on Saturday, attention turned to the opening game of the U19 season on Sunday against St Pat’s and again O’Mahony got on the scoresheet as they played out a 2-2 draw with teammate Oran Crowe scoring also.

“Sunday we played St Pat’s in the first game of the season in Dublin with the 19s.

“I scored a penalty and was happy to chip in but the lads put in a great performance overall and we were unlucky not to get the three points. “However, it was a great weekend overall personally for me.”

OPPORTUNITY

For O’Mahony and many youngsters at the club, it’s refreshing to know young lads are given the opportunity to play for the first team if good enough and because of this, O’Mahony feels it has brought up the intensity at training with lads eager to make the breakthrough.

“There will always be chances for young lads to get chances with the first team. You just have to work very hard in training but also outside and doing extras, every bit will help you and if you’re performing in games it can be a huge boost and it certainly makes lads work that bit harder.

“With regards to the first team, competition for starting places is very high. There’s a very good group of players there and everyone wants to play every game.

“It’s a great environment to be involved with and I hope I can make more performances throughout the season.

“That certainly is the aim. The hard work starts with the 19s though where I hope to have a great season, score plenty of goals, win some silverware and hopefully that form can then be brought into the first team.

“I will be working hard to try and achieve all those things.”