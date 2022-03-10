John Coughlan U15 basketball tournament involves 31 games in 10 hours

THE annual John Coughlan U15 National tournament will take place at two venues on Saturday with the Parochial Hall and Neptune Stadium hosting the future stars of Irish basketball.

There will be an array of talent on show at both venues with the semi-finals and final scheduled for the Parochial Hall.

For the hard-working secretary of the Cork County Board Willie McCarthy it will be a tough workload for many volunteers on and off court.

“There will be a total of 31 games at two venues in the space of 10 hours and it goes without saying that from players to supporters and officials it will be a busy day,” said Willy.

The pandemic certainly affected the underage level of basketball and McCarthy feels they are just recovering and this tournament will be a good test for all clubs.

McCarthy added: “I think our sport has suffered as kids were off court for nearly two years and I think a lot of credit must go to all clubs for keeping the kids involved and the best of luck to all the competing teams this weekend.”

Cork clubs Bantry, Ballincollig, Blue Demons, Carrigaline, Neptune, Skibbereen and Cobh are among the 16 teams involved across four groups.

Pool A: Bantry, Killester (Dublin), Sligo All-Stars, Ballincollig.

Pool B: Eanna (Dublin), Blue Demons, Portlaoise Panthers, Moycullen (Galway).

Pool C: Maree (Galway), Neptune, Carrigaline, Limerick Celtics.

Pool D: Skibbereen, Titans (Galway), St Brendan’s (Tralee), Cobh.

PAROCHIAL HALL

9am C1: Eanna v Blue Demons. 9am C2: Portlaoise Panthers v Moycullen.

10am C1: Killester v Bantry. 10am C2: Sligo All Stars v Ballincollig.

11am C1: Eanna v Moycullen. 11am C 2: Blue Demons v Portlaoise Panthers.

12pm C1: Killester v Sligo All-Stars. 12pm C1: Ballincollig v Bantry.

1pm C1: Eanna v Portlaoise Panthers. 1pm C2: Blue Demons v Moycullen.

2pm C1: Killester v Ballincollig. 2pm C2: Bantry v Sligo All-Stars.

3.15pm Q Final 1: Winner of A v R/Up of B.

3.15pm Q Final 2: Winner of B v R/Up of A.

4.45pm Semi/F: Winner of Q/F 1 V Winner of Q/F 4.

4.45pm Semi/F: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 3.

6pm: Final.

NEPTUNE STADIUM

9am C1: Maree v Carrigaline. 9am C2: Neptune v Limerick Celtics.

10am C1: Skibbereen v Titans. 10am C2: St Brendan’s v Cobh.

11am C1: Neptune v Maree. 11am C2: Carrigaline v Limerick Celtics.

12pm C1: Skibbereen v Cobh. 12pm C2: Titans v St Brendan’s.

1pm C1: Limerick Celtics v Maree. 1pm C2: Neptune v Carrigaline.

2pm: C1: Cobh v Titans. 2pm C2: Skibbereen v St Brendan’s.

3.15pm Q/Final 3: Winner of C v R/Up of D.

3.15pm Q/Final 4: Winner of D v R/Up of C.