Gearoid Morrissey: I had to sacrifice sport to move forward in life

AFTER retiring from professional football at the end of last season, former Cork City captain Gearoid Morrissey says that he is missing playing but made the decision to quit football in order to move forward in his personal life.

Morrissey, who turned 30 in November, says it was a tough decision to make but felt he could no longer put his life on hold.

“It kills me to miss games. Just watching the City games so far this season and nights like when they played Galway at Turner's Cross and the atmosphere that was in the stadium is tough because I would have loved to be out there," Morrissey said.

I had been contemplating life after football for a while but I think when I hit 30, a switch went off in my head that I’m getting to a stage in my life where I need to be getting a mortgage and stuff like that.

“I enjoyed so much success with City and wanted to play my part in getting the club promoted, which I think they will do this season, but it is so difficult to get a mortgage as a player and I felt it was the right time to try and find a job that would help me get that.

"I just had to make the sacrifice of playing in order to move forward in life.

“Even now, I will probably have to work a year or two before I get mortgage approved, so had I played on, it could have been a long time before I managed to buy my own home.

“Like I said, I did start thinking about my future awhile back and I did a pharmaceutical course last summer which has helped me get a job with a pharmaceutical job.

"Of course, it’s been a change from training in the morning and being finished most days by two or three o’clock to going to shift work but I am starting to get used to it now.”

PERKS

Morrissey says that there are benefits to not playing anymore but does miss the interaction with his ex-teammates.

“There have been perks to not being a professional player anymore. It’s nice going out for a meal midweek with my wife; have a meal and not have to worry about if I have a dessert or eat the wrong food that could affect my performance on the pitch.

"As a player, you do miss out on a lot of social events and even little things like going over to a friend's house and just relaxing and having a few drinks without the worry is nice.

“I do miss the interaction with the lads in the dressing room. A football dressing room environment is like no other.

"The banter is completely different to any workplace and that is definitely something that I will miss. I don’t miss training sessions but I do miss the dressing room.

Cian Bargary celebrates a goal with team-mates including Gearoid Morrissey. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“I haven’t gone to a game yet because I feel that the wound is still fresh.

"Going to a game now, I think I would just feel like I was an injured player in the stands watching a match.

"I will definitely be going to games but not yet, maybe in a few weeks when I feel ready that when I do go to a game that I realise that I am going as a fan and not as a player.”

The former Blackburn Rovers player has had offers from Munster Senior League clubs and although the 30-year-old plans on going back to football in some shape or form, he feels the timing needs to be right.

“I had a few Munster Senior League clubs onto me, asking about playing or coaching but my thinking is that if I’m going to go out to a club to be a coach I might as well play as well, so perhaps player-coach could be an option but that is something that is feasible at this time.

"For some players when they finish playing League of Ireland and go back playing amateur football, it’s about keeping fit and just to play at some level of football, but for me, I want to be able to be as determined and be able to produce the same level I did throughout my career whatever level I decide to end up playing.

"Going back playing is definitely something that I want to do but like I said, the timing has to be right and that isn’t now.”