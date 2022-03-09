Who will the Cork hurlers face in the league semi-finals?

WE'LL have to wait and see how Cork's impressive start to the Allianz Hurling League impacts their Munster Championship campaign.

The supporters have enjoyed the Rebels' four victories, particularly away to Limerick, but for many, there's a concern they've shown their hand too early. Cork's winning habit is a welcome one but the Shannonside faithful won't give their sluggish league showing a second thought provided they fire on all cylinders in April.

There's a good buzz in Cork hurling at the moment but they'll be judged on making another run to the latter stages of the All-Ireland series. Limerick remain the team to beat.

Cork haven't captured the league trophy since 1998 but travel to Wexford on Sunday week with a semi-final berth on March 26-27 secured already. The management will have the opportunity to give game-time to those who have been on the fringes of the team to date.

Landing a national title would unquestionably be a boost and help move past the bitter All-Ireland final loss last summer. When Cork did make league finals in the modern era, in 2010, 2012 and '15, they performed so poorly fans were wondering why they bothered at all!

TIGHT SCHEDULE

What Kieran Kingston and his selectors will be acutely aware of is that the league final is slated for April 2-3, just two weeks before the showdown with Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Reaching the final tightens the window to championship for Cork, especially when Limerick will have a four-week build-up.

Given the cut-throat nature of the provincial round-robin format, defeat on Easter Sunday would put Cork under savage pressure to finish in the top three.

Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins clears his lines against Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

They're away to Waterford, who like Wexford and Cork are already into the league semi-finals, Tipperary, and had to give up home advantage against Clare due to the Ed Sheeran concerts. Right now Limerick, Waterford and Cork, in that order, are the favourites in Munster but Tipp and Clare are more than capable of delivering once they've everyone fit and firing for championship.

For now, we know Cork have at least two more games to get it right for April 17. In the league semi-final, Cork will face one of Waterford, Kilkenny, Dublin or Tipp.

In Group B, Waterford lead on seven points, one ahead of Kilkenny, two clear of Dublin and three ahead of Tipperary. Kilkenny play Waterford in the final round, knowing that a win or draw would earn a semi-final place. Dublin need to beat Laois and hope that Waterford beat Kilkenny, in which case Mattie Kenny’s men would reach the last four.

If Kilkenny beat Waterford and Dublin beat Laois, Kilkenny will top the group on eight points, with Waterford and Dublin both on seven points, having drawn their tie earlier on. Waterford have a much better scoring difference, standing at +44 points, whereas Dublin are -8.

Tipperary would reach the last four if they beat Antrim, Waterford beat Kilkenny and Laois beat Dublin.

CORK'S LEAGUE SCORERS:

Shane Kingston 4-17 (0-11 f, 0-1 65); Patrick Horgan 1-22 (0-6 f, 0-1 65); Mark Coleman 0-13 (0-8 f); Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-9; Conor Lehane 1-5; Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Barrett 0-6; Tim O’Mahony 1-3; Luke Meade 1-1; Ciarán Joyce 0-3; Ger Millerick, Mark Keane, Jack O’Connor, Conor Cahalane, Colin O’Brien, Sam Quirke, Alan Cadogan, Padraig Power, Rob Downey 0-1 each.

ALLIANZ DIVISION 1 LEAGUE RESULTS:

DIVISION 1 GROUP A:

Round 1: Cork 2-30 Clare 2-21; Wexford 1-11 Limerick 0-11; Galway 4-22 Offaly 0-17.

Round 2: Galway 0-27 Limerick 1-18; Wexford 2-20 Clare 1-20; Cork 4-25 Offaly 1-15.

Round 3: Wexford 2-15 Galway 0-15; Clare 4-20 Offaly 0-16; Cork 2-19 Limerick 1-13.

Round 4: Cork 1-26 Galway 0-23; Clare 0-18 Limerick 0-18; Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-12.

DIVISION 1 GROUP B:

Round 1: Tipperary 0-21 Laois 1-14; Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9; Dublin 0-21 Waterford 2-15.

Round 2: Dublin 2-19 Antrim 2-15; Waterford 7-31 Laois 0-19; Tipperary 1-19 Kilkenny 1-18.

Round 3: Dublin 2-16 Tipperary 0-21; Waterford 3-21 Antrim 2-22; Kilkenny 2-28 Laois 0-17.

Round 4: Kilkenny 2-23 Dublin 0-16 Waterford 1-28 Tipperary 0-21; Laois 1-20 Antrim 1-19

REMAINING FIXTURES (March 20):

Galway v Clare; Limerick v Offaly; Wexford v Cork; Kilkenny v Waterford; Laois v Dublin; Tipperary v Antrim.

LEAGUE PLAY-OFFS:

March 26-27 Division 1 semi-finals: First Group A v second Group B; Second Group A v first Group B.

April 2-3: League finals in all divisions.