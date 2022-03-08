Exciting games in store following East Cork GAA hurling and football draws

THERE are plenty of potentially exciting games on the horizon in East Cork following the draws for the 2022 Imokilly junior championships, which were made recently in Midleton.

The East Cork Oil 'A' grade hurling championship has ten teams chasing the Jamesy Kelleher Cup, with last year's finalists St Ita's and Erin's Own kept apart.

Champions St Ita's are enjoined by Cobh, Midleton, Carrigtwohill and Sarsfield's in group 1 in what is a very competitive looking section.

In group 2, Carraig na bhFear, Killeagh, Fr O'Neill's and Watergrasshill complete the line up.

Each team will have 4 group games, with the winners advancing directly to the semi finals and the second and third placed teams going into the quarter finals.

It's an exciting format with no shortage of good games for patrons to enjoy during the summer months.

There is also the threat of the trap door in this year's championship, as the bottom two teams will play off and the loser will be relegated.

Even though there are only three first teams in the competition - St Ita's, Cobh and Carraig na bhFear, the championship is set to be very competitive.

Last year Erin's Own made it to the decider with their second string and when one glances at the depth in talent in clubs such as Midleton and Sarsfield's and the emergence of a young Carrigtwohill team from junior 'B', there will be no easy games for any team.

St Ita's players Seamus Harnedy and Ciaran O'Brien celebrate their teams very first East Cork JAHC title following their victory over Erins Own in the final played in Dungourney. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The scenario is very similar in the Michael O'Connor junior 'A' football championship.

The competition is mirrored on the county module with three groups of four teams and and the best two group winners heading for the penultimate round, whilst the third group winner joins the three runners up in the quarter finals.

Again, there are no easy games for any club. Champions Bride Rovers have Cloyne, Glenbower Rovers and Agahda for company in group 1.

2021 runners up Cobh will engage Midleton, Carrigtwohill and Castlemartyr in group 2 whilst Lisgoold, Erin's Own, Carraig na bhFear and Youghal will contest honours in group 3.

On the basis of their performances last season, when they came through the hardest possible route to the decider, Bride Rovers look like the team to beat again.

However, hurling commitments may come into play for a number of championship contenders and finding a favourable fixture list may be a key to ultimate football success.

Meantime, the junior 'B football championship has a more competitive look to it this year with the regarding of a number of teams resulting in the formation of two groups of four teams. In hurling as always, the junior 'B' championship will be keenly contested.

Here there are 12 teams chasing silverware, with plenty of good hurlers ensuring some fine action.