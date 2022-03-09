Coaching course a boon for Cork schools and their students

NOW in it’s 12th year, the partnership between Colaiste Stiofain Naofa Coaching and Physical Education work experience programme and the local schools in Ballyphehane continues to grow.

Students from the coach and Physical education years one and two participate in a physical education programme teaching and coaching primary school children covering a range of activities in agility, balance and coordination two days a week from October until May.

The Coaching and Physical Education is a full-time course based in the Tramore Road Campus of Cork College of Further Education and training has been running for the last 12 years.

This practically orientated course is designed to provide students with a range of skills which will prepare them for a career in coaching, teaching, fitness, and sports related fields.

Students gain experience in a broad range of sports and fitness components. Students also have the opportunity to acquire coaching qualifications from the relevant coaching bodies for example the FAI (Soccer) GAA (Gaelic games) IRFU (Rugby) CEHF (Gym instructor) WSI (Lifeguarding ).

Successful participants who gain their level five in the first year can progress to a second year and complete a level six.

Many students over the years have progressed onto a higher level and the course in CSN has proven to give them a fantastic foundation in their chosen careers.

The course has gone from strength to strength becoming very popular amongst many youngsters willing to pursue a career in the sports industry.

The interaction with the college and local schools has seen many benefits to both the coaches and students of the primary schools.

The kids receive top class coaching in top class facilities at the colleges’ grounds.

It prepares the coaches for the future careers but it also provides the primary school pupils a chance to enjoy sport in a non competitive environment.

The Ballyphehane schools involved are The Gaelscoil, Maria Assumpta and Morning Star.

Every September the students take part in a six month programme where they enter the three local schools.

CSN students that have progressed to a higher level: Christian Murphy, Dylan Healy, Diarmuid Kearney, Amy Corkery, Lee Moore and Gerard Dinan

During this time they coach physical activities and exercise to all the different age levels involved.

They also coach different sporting codes which is important to the development of kids to experience different sports from a young age.

Coaches from Ballyphehane GAA club are involved in running the programme.

Under the guidance of Course Co-ordinator Derek Scanlon of Colaiste Stiofain Naofa and Denise and Timmy Walsh of Ballyphehane GAA, the children are taught various new drills each week in which they thoroughly enjoy.

Scanlon is delighted to see the course grow and believes the importance of interaction with the local community is hugely important and beneficial.

“An important part of the course is the participation in a weekly work experience programme in schools in the local community,” said Scanlon. The Students of the course complete a work experience programme where they coach a range of sports and activities.

“The course gives the students great coaching and teaching experience and one can see their development throughout the year.

"Management and staff of the schools have been supportive over the years and we would like to say thank you for the encouragement and opportunity in helping to make this the success it has as it goes from strength to strength each year.

“Successful participants from the course have had great success in progression to courses in higher education for example the popular Sports studies and Physical Education and Physical Education teaching in UCC Former students include John "bubbles" O’Dwyer, Tipp senior hurler, Damien Cahalane, Cork senior dual GAA player, Blake Murphy, Cork senior footballer, Charlie Lyons, Galway United, Conor Drinan, Cobh Rambler’s, Ciaran O’Sullivan and Hannah McCarthy Irish international basketballers, Rugby players Cian Bohan former munster senior. Ryan Murphy and Brian Scott, Irish international underage, Shane O’Neill, Iska welter weight European Thai boxing champion.

Current first years include Cork players Brian Saunderson, Ben Toomey and Cliona Dooley, Margaret Cremen Irish Olympic rower.

Liz Moynihan, Principal Tramore Road Campus would like to thank the schools who have worked so well with the sports department to ensure the success of this collaboration.

“The work been done is phenomenal and credit is due to all coaches and students from the various schools,” said Moynihan.

"The link up with the local schools has been hugely beneficially to all involved and this is something we hope will continue.”

Maeve Griffin, Principal Scoil Maria Assumpta is delighted with the link up of the school and college.

"We really value the students from CSN, said Ms Griffin.

"They are always of impeccable character and work well with our pupils, coaching football and skills to the children at all levels.

"We appreciate the contact we have with the Tramore Road Campus through this programme and look forward to continuing our relationship."

Application for the Coaching and physical Education course or other sports courses on the campus can be made on www.csn.ie or contact derek.scanlon@csn.ie for further information.