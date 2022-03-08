Captain James wins the first draghunt of the new season in fine style

CAPTAIN JAMES gave an exhibition of front running to win the IHT Senior draghunt in style at Ballinadee.

Trained by Barry O’Keeffe of Shanakiel Harriers the 2020 Senior All-Ireland champion was certainly back to his best as he saw off reigning Senior champion Authority of Northern Hunt.

Blue Lad from the Southern/Carrigaline Harriers kennel of Trina and Ken Long ran a cracking draghunt to snatch third ticket.

The remaining tickets were filled by Slievemish Spring, Jase Star and Mossgrove Daisy.

For the winning trainer Barry O’Keeffe it was another great day in his long association within the sport.

“It’s always good to get a win because that’s what all trainers strive for on a weekly basis and our hound certainly put his best foot forward in this draghunt,” said Barry O’Keeffe.

In the Senior Maiden draghunt there was joy for Clogheen trainers Ryan Duffy and William Freyne when their charge Viper Whizz saw off clubmate Not Now Joy trained by Joe and Gary Freyne.

The Alan McCarthy Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers trained Casey’s Girl snatched third ticket with Maxine Silver, Jamie’s Gem and Mermaid the remaining placed hounds.

By virtue of this win Viper Whizz is now promoted to the Senior ranks.

The Puppy meet at Castletownkenneigh on Saturday began the action of the weekend and it proved a good day for Mayfield trainer Martin Wall when his charge Wolfe Tone Lass finished well to see off the Shanakiel duo of Kilbrittain Girl and Kerry Surprise trained by Kieran Keaney.

The remaining ticket went to Mandy from the Mayfield kennel of Michael O’Brien on day where the majority of the slip failed to complete the course.

Sheila Cummins, IHT with Penny Lane, winner of the Veterans draghunt at Castletownkenneigh.

For the winning trainer Martin Wall it was a day to remember for his hound and grandson Jase Green.

“It’s good to be back in the sport and we knew in the early days of training her that she had a good attitude and winning on the opening day is always special and hopefully she will progress in the coming months,” said Martin Wall.

In the veterans draghunt there was joy for IHT trainer Sheila Cummins when her charge Penny lane crossed the tape ahead the Denise Rall Mayfield trained Magic’s Boy with Adam and Gary O’Sullivan’s Georgie Burgess filling third ticket.

This was the first ever veteran championship draghunt in the Cork City and County Harriers association and the elder lemons of the sport seemed to enjoy it from start to finish.

Finally condolences go to the families of Billy Busteed and Tess Curtin who were lifelong members of Mayfield Harriers but sadly passed away in the last ten days.

May they Rest in Peace.

Results: Ballinadee Senior:

1. Captain James (Shanakiel Harriers) ; 2. Authority (Northern Hunt); 3. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 4. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 5. Jase Star (Mayfield); 6. Mossgrove Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Viper Whizz (Clogheen); 2. Not Now Joy (Clogheen); 3. Casey’s Girl (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 6. Mermaid (Clogheen).

Puppy:

1. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 2. Killbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); Kerry Surprise (Shanakiel Harriers); 4. Mandy (Mayfield)-(0nly 4 finished).

Veterans:

1. Penny Lane (IHT); 2. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 3. Georgie Burgess (Northern Hunt); 4. Conor’s Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Max Lad (Northern Hunt).