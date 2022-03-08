Cork ladies footballers need to drive on for championship

Cork ladies footballers rounded off their Lidl NFL campaign with a win over Waterford on Sunday, which meant they were now out of the relegation battle.

Whilst manager Shane Ronayne has made no secret of the fact the league was not his priority the win was important for the Rebels. He said from day one was going to use it to blood new players and over the course of the three games, they have used more than 30 players, giving some league debuts and others a chance to return to the inter-county set up.

He will be happy with parts of their performances but have no doubt the last two days will have been spent looking over the three games to see what they have to work on ahead of the Munster championship.

Sunday saw them beat Waterford by 1-14 to 0-14, with the Deise hitting the post late on. Cork also missed a number of opportunities but Shane will be happy as he now has eight weeks to prepare them for their opening Munster championship tie against the same side they beat two days ago.

One player he will never have too many complaints about is Melissa Duggan and it was no surprise to see her named vice-captain of the team for the year.

She has taken on the captain's role for the three league meetings, with Maire O'Callaghan, captain for the season, only returning to action in the second-half on Sunday.

Melissa always gives it her all for Cork and will have been disappointed with their opening losses, but was also happy to get the win on Sunday and take relegation off the table.

Cork's Abbie O'Mahony in a tussle for possession with Waterford's Laura Mulcahy, during their Lidl National Football League Division 1 clash at MTU.

“I think it was important to bounce back and get the win today and to get a bit of confidence in the team. Hopefully, it will set us up nicely now for a few weeks of hard training ahead of the Munster championship and then the All-Ireland championship.

“Every year we do develop players during the league and to help bring them on for the championship. There would be nerves there playing your first game in a Cork jersey so it is important to get a bit of experience in the league.

“To use 32 or 33 players is phenomenal in three games and it will help us a squad going forward to have done that.

“Waterford always put it up to us and they are a good running team, we always have tough battles with them. They always finish well and we are looking forward to playing them against in the Munster championship.

“But we have a few hard weeks training ahead of that and there are lots of things for us to be positive about. Some of the younger ones have stepped up and hopefully, we can drive on from here now for the rest of the season,” concluded Melissa.