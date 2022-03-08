Cork still flying high in the goal charts despite drop in rate against Galway

WHILE Cork’s return of just one goal in Saturday’s Allianz HL Division 1 Group A win over Galway was lower than in any of the previous three league games, it wasn’t for the want of trying.

The goal chance that was converted, by Patrick Horgan in the 27th minute, was pivotal in that it turned a one-point lead into a four-point advantage and the only time that Galway came closer than that was when Conor Cooney replied with a pointed free. Cork then had three on the trot, from a Horgan free, Mark Coleman and Shane Barrett and the lead never looked like being eroded thereafter.

Horgan’s goal was the kind that is pleasing for a coach, with the forward turning over Galway full-back Daithí Burke and then creating the opening for the goal and taking it. It’s worth noting that one of the Glen Rovers’ man’s two points from play was also a self-created one from the point of view of dispossessing a defender.

When hailing Horgan’s contribution, manager Kieran Kingston noted how a 1-13 return by anyone else would be a source of much acclaim but for the veteran attacker it has become commonplace. In addition, the manager noted how Cork were willing to go in search of more goals.

“It was pleasing in the second half too that we went for goal a few times when points were on.

“It didn’t work out – the last pass didn’t stick – but that was encouraging.”

Even before Horgan’s strike, there was a good opportunity as early as the fourth minute as Darragh Fitzgibbon got on the end of a Patrick Collins puckout on the left flank and was allowed to run at the Galway defence. He had just gone slightly too close to the endline by the time he got his shot away, but goalkeeper Éanna Murphy still had to save well to deny him.

Then in the 15th minute of the second half, after Galway had again come back to four points, 1-17 to 0-16, Robert Downey found Barrett with a lovely diagonal pass and the Blarney man drove at the Galway defence. He could have taken an easy point but tried to find a pass to create a chance for a game-clinching goal.

It didn’t work but he had been fouled and Horgan converted, with Coleman following that with his second point and Horgan’s tenth of the night making it 1-20 to 0-16 to more or less end the game as a contest in any case.

Immediately after that latter free, Tim O’Mahony made a clean catch from Murphy’s puckout and fed Robbie O’Flynn, who in turn found the impressive Séamus Harnedy. His pass gave sub Seán Twomey a chance but Murphy did well to save from close range.

O’Mahony actually won two Galway puckouts directly. While the Tribesmen went short with 20 of their 34 restarts, Cork claimed six of the remainder, including two inside the Galway 65, with Downey, Barrett and subs Conor Cahalane and Conor Lehane responsible.

Cork had 41 puckouts, with Galway’s wides tally hitting 18. Eleven of them were inside the 45 and all cleanly claimed, with 15 of the rest won and 13 lost. Robbie O’Flynn topped the charts for winning broken puckouts with three while Downey and Harnedy claimed two each. Galway wing-back Tiernan Killeen did impress here for the visitors, claiming three Cork puckouts – while Jack O’Connor started on him with Harnedy a withdrawn corner-forward, the two Cork men switched during the game.

O’Connor and Alan Connolly were the only two Cork forwards not to get on the scoresheet but there were still eight scorers in red with Coleman, O’Flynn, Barrett and Harnedy joining Horgan in registering more than once.

And, as we started with the goals, let’s finish on them – while Cork’s rate dropped, they remain the top goalscorers in Group A, with nine from four games, Clare next with seven while Wexford have six and Galway four, all scored in their opener against Offaly.

While the Faithful County have lost all their games, they have scored three goals in doing so, one more than the All-Ireland champions Limerick, who they face in the last match in what is a game to avoid a relegation play-off, albeit with Limerick going in with a point more. The Shannonsiders will win that, but they won’t look back on the league with any fondness.

Cork may do so, but only if the line on the graph continues to move upward.