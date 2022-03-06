Shane Ronayne: Job done for now for Cork ladies footballers

JOB done and now we move on to eight weeks of hard training before the Munster and All-Ireland championships.

That's how Cork manager Shane Ronayne felt after their win over Waterford on Sunday in MTU.

“Phase one is over and we were fairly happy at half time but wouldn't be happy with the second-half.

"I thought we missed a lot of chances and made it into a contest when we probably should have been out of sight.

“We are disappointed about that but look the job today was to get the win, if we had been beaten today we would have been in trouble.

“We're happy with the win but wouldn't have been happy with the performance and we have a lot of work to do for the next eight weeks before we face Waterford again in the Munster championship.

“When you don't take your chances at this level another team are going to come back at you and they did in fairness to them.

"They kept going, we knew they would make a fight of it.

“They have a lot of good players out there, they scored 14 points today, they hadn't been scoring a lot in the league so far.

But in the cold light of day it doesn't really matter if we won by 20 points or one, we had to get the win and we got it.

"As I said that's the end of phase one and phase two now is getting ready for the Munster championship.

“But the girls are more than willing to do that, there was a lot of good performances today.

"Abbie O'Mahony played very well and got three points, Rachel Leahy battled very hard and had a good second-half. Katie Quirke had a good game at centre-forward.

“Dara Kinry played well at corner-back on her debut and Laura O'Mahony had another good game.

“Look we are very happy with some of the performances but a few more of them probably weren't at it today, but once the O'Connor Cup is over next weekend we can concentrate fully on what we need to get done with Cork."