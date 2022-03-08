Carrigaline advance into quarter final of U16 national cup after local derby win over Douglas Hall

Carrigaline 2

Douglas Hall 0

CARRIGALINE advanced into the quarter finals of the Under 16 National Cup when they defeated local rivals Douglas Hall 2-0 in the Last 16 match which was played in brilliant sunshine in front of a large crowd at the all weather pitch at Ballea Park last Sunday morning.

A goal in each half settled the game for the hosts who now await their next opponents in the next round in a couple of weeks with Carrigaline having home advantage.

The home side pressed from the start, with Conor McCarthy’s deep cross being well held by the Douglas Hall keeper Lucas Kennedy in the 5th minute followed by another chance coming from Sean Murphy which was blocked by the keeper right on the near post as Carrigaline were looking for an early score.

A period of possession from Douglas Hall followed as they slowly worked their way into the Carrigaline area, but they couldn’t get a shot on goal as the home side back line held firm.

Carrigaline United's Louka Mohan being congratulated after scoring a goal against Douglas Hall in the Under 16 National Cup at Ballea Park.

Carrigaline pressed forward themselves, with Douglas Hall keeper Lucas Kennedy doing well to save from Temedayo Alada before the visitors had chances themselves with the Carrigaline keeper Robert Barry doing well to gather the ball ahead of Douglas Hall’s Brian Lehane and MJ Fitzgerald.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute when Carrigaline’s Dion Davison’s cross from the left hand side was met in the centre by Louka Mohan who made no mistake from 15 yards to give the home side the lead.

Douglas Hall attempted to get back in the game with Ronan Twomey’s effort from the edge of the area going wide while Carrigaline’s Louka Mohan turned in the area only to see his effort go over.

In the 53rd minute Carrigaline had doubled their lead and control of the game when Conor McCarthy’s corner was headed towards the back post by Prince Iyalla where Dion Davison was there to stab the ball home from close range much to the delight of his team mates and supporters.

In response, Douglas Hall pressed forward in an attempt to get back in the game keeping their hosts confined to their own half for some time, but were met by a solid Carrigaline back four which included Sean O’Kelly, Conor O’Leary, Robert Walker and Prince Iyalla, but did have chances on goal from Rowan O’Kelly, Dara O’Brien, Ronan O’Shea and Ronan Twomey without much success, their efforts either going wide or covered by Robert Barry in the Carrigaline goal.

Carrigaline United's Robert Walker heads the ball out of defence against Douglas Hall in the Under 16 National Cup at Ballea Park.

Carrigaline counter attacked on a couple of occasions, but were denied by keeper Lucas Kennedy who was keeping his team in the game as time was now in Carrigaline’s favour. Douglas Hall’s Jonathon McLaughlin and Dara O’Brien’s free kick late in the half both went over the bar as the final whistle blew with Carrigaline taking the honours and local pride as they head into the quarter finals of the National Cup and a home draw.

Carrigaline: Robert Barry, Sean O’Kelly, Conor O’Leary, Dylan Sutton, Prince Iyalla, Gordon Walker, Temedayo Alade, Sean Murphy, Louka Mohan, Dion Davison, Sean Kirby, Briain Murphy, Aaron Cotter, Eoghan Murphy, Darragh Murphy, Charlie McShane, Brian Stapleton

Douglas Hall: Lucas Kennedy, Rowan O’Kelly, Andrew Murphy, Ali Dunne, Dara O’Brien, Ben Heas, Brian Lehane, Ronan O’Shea, MJ Fitzgerald, Ronan Twomey, Eoin Kelly, Oliver Horvath, Jonathon McLaughlin, Shane Tynan

Referee: Pat Ryan.