UCC Demons win Southern Conference and now turn their attention to winning promotion

UCC Demons 81

IT Carlow 72

UCC DEMONS were crowned Southern conference champions in the Men’s Division One National league following a hard earned win over nearest challengers IT Carlow at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The goal for Demons all season has been to get back to playing Super League basketball and coach Danny O’Mahony was pleased to get one over on the side that defeated his side last month.

O’Mahony said: “We played well as a team and I was very impressed in how we shared the ball as IT Carlow can be a tough side to shake off if you get into a dogfight with them.”

Basketball Ireland announced this week that two teams would be promoted next season to the Super League and O’Mahony is now hoping his side can finish the business in hand.

“We cannot look further than our home quarter final and that’s all I am thinking about right now but its exciting times for all our club if we remain focused on the job in hand,” added O’Mahony.

In a highly charged game both teams went for the jugular right from tip off and with the visitors Amand Vaiklus posing Demons all sorts of problems at the post they raced into an eight point lead.

The home side battled back and with Kyle Hosford showing all his experience they reduced the deficit to 22-18.

Demons leading scorer this season Tala Thiam Fam ran into foul trouble early and was forced to sit out the opening exchanges.

On the restart Hosford nailed a three pointer but the Carlow side responded with Kevin Donohue nailing three consecutive baskets that helped them lead at the interval 39-36.

Credit to Demons coach he changed tactics in the third quarter as Hosford and Toby Christensen found their scoring touch and entering third quarter they edged into a six point lead.

Once Demons got their heads in front they never relinquished control and with Steve Manojevic nailing crucial baskets coming down the stretch the Carlow challenge petered out.

In a game that tested Demons resolve they can now travel to Portlaoise next weekend in full knowledge a home quarter final in the play offs await them.

Top Scorers UCC Demons: T Christensen 18, S Manojevic 14, K Hosford 14.

IT Carlow: A Vaikuls 21, K Donohue 14, J Fallon 13.

UCC Demons: S Manovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Thiam Fam, K Hosford, M McCarthy, C Looney, C Ryan, K Moynihan, T Christensen.

IT Carlow: B Kelly-Flynn, J Conroy, M Plaza Reino, A Whelan, E Hackett, K Donohue, B Kavanagh, J Kehoe, R Vaikuls, N Schafer, A Vaikuls, J Fallon.

Referees: M Thornhill (Cork), L Aherne (Limerick).