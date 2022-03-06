Record Super League defeat for Brunell as they give up 120 points at home

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell 74 Killester 120

A biggest ever defeat for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in their Women’s Super League history, as they were overwhelmed by a rampant Killester side at the Parochial Hall.

There was a time when Brunell prided themselves on playing hard defence that included contesting every 50-50 ball and battling for rebounds at both ends of the floor.

On this occasion, those traits were nowhere to be seen. The team that defeated Waterford Wildcats away seven days earlier basically failed to show up.

Rebecca Nagle nailed an early basket for the visitors only for Shannon Ryan to reply immediately for the home side.

The Dublin side known for their outside shooting were intent on punishing Brunell and Nagle punished them further with a three and basket as they raced into a 9-4 lead.

Brunell’s defence was all at sea as Killester banked shots for fun and midway through the quarter they trailed 16-11.

It was strange Brunell’s defence didn’t react to the space they were allowing their opponents to shoot from and with one minute remaining the Killester lead had increased to 15 points.

The closing minute was scrappy but Brunell had some thinking to do after the opening quarter when trailing 36-22.

On the restart the game became a little scrappy with both sides shooting and passing options well below the standard at this level.

Shannon Ryan of Singleton's SuperValu Brunell and Killester players Shannon Powell and Ella McCloskey in a tussle for the ball in the Women's Super League at the Parochial Hall. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Americans Shannon Ryan and kwanza Murray had a nightmare for Brunell in defence as they allowed various Killester player drive to the hoop without even attempting to block their lay-ups.

Some of the rotations used by the Brunell coach were strange as it was just a consistent run of substitutions with some players looking all at sea when introduced.

As the quarter matured Brunell’s defence went into total meltdown as Killester scored for fun and with 1.25 remaining to the interval they commanded 62-35 lead.

Both sides added one basket apiece but Brunell looked in serious trouble when trailing by 27 points at the break.

Plenty to think about for the Brunell coaching staff as how they managed to have their team playing zone defence against a team that thrive on outside shooting beggared- belief.

Over the years the Nellies have been known as a club with plenty of aggression and intensity but in the opening half they looked a side going through the motions.

In the third quarter it got worse for Brunell as coach Timmy O’Halloran resorted to replacing the full starting five when things didn’t look good in the early exchanges.

No player at any level goes out to play poorly in any sport but one thing you must have is structure even if shots are not dropping you have got to have bottle for the battle.

Killester led 100-49 entering the last quarter and it was a case of going through the motions for the Dublin side as some serious questions must be asked how Brunell unachieved so badly on their home court against a pretty average side.

Top scorers for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: K Murray 17, S Ryan 14, E Thornton 13.

Killester: S Powell 25, M Taylor 25, R Nagle 13.

BRUNELL: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey, S O’Reilly.

KILLESTER: M Clarke, R Nagle, L Devitt, S Powell, K Kelly, A Connolly, E McCloskey, T Ducasse, R Malone, L Westbrooks, M Taylor, J Howe.

Referees: Peter James Coughlan (Cork), Ger Daly (Cork).