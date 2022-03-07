Cork City must be concerned after two games without a goal

A disappointing draw away to Longford on Saturday evening saw Cork City drop two points in the First Division.

Overall it was a poor game and neither side looked like serious contenders to challenge for the league.

Cork City’s assistant Manager Richie Holland made two changes from the previous starting XI that played against Galway replacing Jonas Hakkinen and the injured Dylan McGlade with Matt Srbly and Kieran Clares.

To be fair to both lads they put in a good shift but the game itself lacked any real intensity and it was difficult to judge them.

It was Longford's opening game of the season after a postponement. They were a bit rusty but I still expected them to be better. Any team that comes down from the Premier Division should be good enough to challenge. They looked physical, fit and fast, but lacked any real threat.

Longford were the better side, especially in the first half. We hoped City would be up to the pace, in their third game this season, but this was not the case. The home side who dominated possession for the majority of the half and City were fortunate not to concede.

At the other end City did create a few opportunities with Ruairi Keating and Barry Coffey coming close. Coffey was denied the winner in stoppage time due to an excellent save from the impressive Luke Dennison.

However, apart from a few flashes of skill from Cian Murphy and Cian Bargarry on the flanks, the game lacked any real excitement.

I know it was only the third league game but it was one City needed to win. Four points after three games is disappointing.

So far this season it has been a mixed bag. Obviously, in the first game away to Bray, City looked like they could mean business with a comfortable victory. As we have seen since City have a lot of work to do.

Defensively they look solid enough and I don’t imagine they will concede as many sloppy goals as last year.

BIG LOSS

I still worry about our midfield. I don’t see any real presence there at the moment. It lacks leadership in the middle of the park and I hope Alec Byrne and Dylan McGlade will be back soon.

While I’ve said recently McGlade is a selfish player and would be better if he let the ball off sooner, his absence is still a huge loss. He certainly has composure and this is something I feel City are lacking at the moment, especially up top.

We saw it against Galway and again on Saturday that even with the few chances created, City lacked the composure to make the most of those chances.

There was one improvement on Saturday. I felt City kept the ball at their feet a lot more as opposed to up in the air against Galway.

They needed to get the ball out to the flanks after that loss and to be fair Murphy and Bargarry did enjoy a lot of possession. The more ball that can be played out to them the better. If the strikers and midfielders are more composed in front of goal as the season goes on, that could be the difference.

It was great to see young Carrigaline prospect Mark O’Mahony make his senior debut. While only still 16 years of age, he has all the attributes to be a key player for Colin Healy’s sides this season.

Up next for City is a local derby on Friday against Cobh Ramblers. I expect this to be a great battle and I expect another huge crowd.

Cobh will have gained a little confidence having picked up their first point of the season against Munster rivals Treaty but I think City should be hoping to gain three points from this game. They need to.