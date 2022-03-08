Richie Holland content with Cork City's point away to Longford

FOLLOWING their scoreless draw away to Longford Town, Cork City temporary manager Richie Holland was content to come away from Bishopsgate with a point considering how the game went.

Holland was pleased with his side’s defensive performance but felt his players didn’t do enough in possession.

“I think the way the game panned out, we have to be happy with the point because we weren’t at it in terms of being good on the ball. Defensively; we defended the box well," Holland said.

"There were certainly positives from our defensive point of view but we just lacked a bit going forward.

I’m not one for excuses but the pitch wasn’t great. We went for an extra man in the middle of the park to try and control the game. I felt we didn’t do that.

"I felt that second balls were an issue again, the same as last week. I think Longford picked up a lot of second balls.

“We did create some good situations in both halves but it was that our final ball and finishing was lacking. We created a few chances. We looked a threat at times but we know that it needs to be a bit better.”

It was Longford’s first game of the season after their opening game of the season was cancelled and they had a free week in the second round of fixtures.

Although some would feel that having played two competitive games before their match against Longford that City would have had an advantage, Holland was not of this opinion.

“I was asked the question before the game about if we had an advantage because it was only their first game and it was our third game, I just said that they have had all their time to concentrate on us really, whereas we have gone from game to game. It was their first game and they were bursting for it. I felt that.

"Even speaking to Gary Cronin as well, they have had a long off-season and they were bursting to go. They have good players. They will take points off of a lot of teams, but at the same time it doesn’t hide the fact that we could have been better on the ball.”

PROMISING

Mark O’Mahony, a product of the U17 team, came on in the game to make his City debut and Holland was impressed by the former Carrigaline United schoolboy’s impact.

“It was good to get Mark O’Mahony on. He’s definitely one to lookout for. It’s up to him at the end of the day how far he goes. Talent will take you so far.

"What he does now over the next couple of years in terms of continuing to keep wanting to improve and having the right attitude about things, will be important.”

City were without Dylan McGlade for their trip to Longford and Holland expects the former Bray Wanderers player to be sidelined for a number of weeks with the knee injury he sustained during the Galway United match.

“At the moment, we are waiting on a second opinion with Dylan. He’s got a tear on his medial ligament but we don’t know what the extent of it is yet. Whether it is a grade 1 or a grade 2, we are waiting for everything but he will be out for a number of weeks. Dylan had a great start to the season so it is unfortunate what has happened.”

Next up for City is the Cork derby against Cobh Ramblers at Turner's Cross on Friday night.