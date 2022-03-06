Katie Quirke goal keeps Cork ladies football out of relegation battle

Cork 1-14 Waterford 0-14

CORK got their first win in the Lidl Ladies NFL after an expected tough battle with Waterford at MTU.

A Katie Quirke goal proved to be the vital score for Cork, as the end their league campaign with a win.

The Rebels had a number of impressive displays with Abbie O'Mahony starting to fulfil the potential she has shown since captaining Cork to an All-Ireland minor title a few years ago.

She was backed up by the likes of Orla Finn, who again was in top form, along with Erica O'Shea and Dara Kinry.

Kinry was making her first league start and can be very happy with her showing and is another good addition to the Cork defence.

There were also welcome returns for some of the Mourneabbey players, who hadn't been involved up to now with both Laura Fitzgerald and captain for the season, Maire O'Callaghan coming on in the second-half.

Whilst they won't have been happy with some aspects of their game Cork will be happy to get the points and take the threat of relegation off the table. They can now concentrate on training for the next eight weeks or so before they face the same opponents in the opening round of the Munster championship in early May.

Cork's Libby Coppinger gets away from Waterford's Caoimhe McGrath. Picture: David Keane.

Both the players and management will have learned a lot in the last few weeks of what is expected of each other and have no doubt the Rebels will be in a much better place come the championship.

Cork took the lead just 24 second in when Katie Quirke raised a green flag from their first attack.

They kept the pressure on as Waterford were finding it hard to get out of their own half.

Kellyann Hogan raised their first white flag from a free, with Orla Finn replying at the other end.

Hogan got another from free, with Finn again replying with her second from play.

With 11 minutes gone Katie Murray got Waterford's first from play, with Finn again replying to make it 1-3 to 0-3 at the water break.

Finn increased Cork's lead from a free, before Aine O'Neill put only the goal between them again.

But three points in three minutes for Cork put them on the way to victory.

Abbie O'Mahony, Finn and Quirke all raised white flags to make it 1-7 to 0-4.

Waterford had the ball in the back of the net, but the referee had blown the whistle for a free, which they missed.

Libby Coppinger scored for Cork and two late pointed frees from Hogan saw the home side lead 1-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Finn got the first score of the second-half, with Aoife Murray replying for Waterford.

Further scores from O'Mahony and Finn had Cork 1-12 to 0-7 ahead at the water break.

Two more frees from Hogan kept Waterford in touch and with five minutes to go it was 1-14 to 0-9.

Cork's Orla Finn sends the ball over the bar despite the efforts of Waterford's Cora Murray.

Credit to Waterford they finished strongly with three from Hogan helping to reduce the gap.

With time running out they had two goal chances, with Chloe Fennell hitting the post and Martina O'Brien saving from Aoife Murray as Cork hung on for the win.

Scorers for Cork: O Finn 0-7 (0-3 f), K Quirke 1-2, A O'Mahony 0-3, L Coppinger, L Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Waterford: K Hogan 0-10 (0-9 f), K Murray, A O'Neill, M Murray, R Tobin 0-1 each.

CORK: M O’Brien; D Kinry, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, L Coppinger, A O’Mahony; R Leahy, K Quirke, O Finn.

Subs: S Leahy for R Phelan, L Fitzgerald for L Coppinger (both 40), A Kelleher for D Kinry, S O'Leary for E Cleary, C McCarthy for S Kelly (all 45), E Spillane for O Finn, M O'Callaghan for A Hutchings, O Farmer for M Cahalane (all 50), F Ahern for R Leahy, A O'Sullivan for K Quirke (both 57).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; C Murray, C McGrath, A O'Neill; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, L Cusack; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, M Wall; K Murray, K Hogan, Kate McGrath.

Subs: A Murray for C Murrah (h-t), C Fennell for K McGrath, L McGregor for M Wall (both 40), A Waring for A Mullaney (50), R Tobin for A O'Neill (57).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).