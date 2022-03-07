John Horgan on hurling: There's a real battle for places now in Cork squad

IN the development of any team, particularly one with a young age profile, winning matches becomes a very good habit.

That’s what the Cork hurlers are doing at the moment and at any time of the season, four wins from four is good going.

While there are a number of experienced hands still making their presence very much felt, the team and the squad has a very youthful look. Cork team boss Kieran Kingston and his management team will have been quite satisfied with how the league has gone thus far and to be in the knockout stage with a game to play in Division 1A is a positive.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

At the same time, they will keep their feet firmly on the ground. Getting back up on the horse in the aftermath of how the previous season ended so disappointingly was important. But everybody knows that the national league and the championship, at provincial and All-Ireland level are worlds apart.

With the group stage of the league now effectively done where Cork are concerned, the final game against Wexford will be a sort of dead rubber in view of the fact that both counties are safely berthed in the last four. However, it should provide the management with a further opportunity to give game-time to those who haven't featured to any great extent.

Competition for starting places on the championship 15 will intensify further in the coming weeks and every player will be anxious to ensure that he is part of the squad going forward. Although there isn’t a whole pile at stake in Wexford Park next Sunday week other than determining who finishes first and second in the group table, that venue has always been difficult to get anything out of.

There is a nice buzz too on Slaneyside at the moment with new team boss Darragh Egan hitting the ground running.

Going down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Saturday night there was a bit of championship feel in the air given the large numbers that were making their way. The Blackrock terrace had to be opened to accommodate those who found the lower tier of the stand full and it illustrated again the huge appetite there is for the game on Leeside, all the more so when the team is making positive strides.

However, the game never reached any great heights and it never really got motoring. Of course, the mood in the Galway camp could not have been great after the very sad passing of team boss Henry Shefflin’s brother Paul the day before. It certainly cast a shadow on the proceedings.

There was a game still to be played and won and Cork did that, as they had against Clare, Offaly and Limerick, the latter to a far greater extent.

Galway had a very strong candidate for Man of the Match in midfielder Ronan Glennon who ended the game with a very impressive tally of five points from play.

Cork had a number of outstanding contributors too in the various departments and in the full-back line the young man from Watergrasshill, Daire O’Leary is certainly putting his hand up for championship inclusion.

Outside him, Mark Coleman continues to lead by example and his brace of long-range points illustrated how important those types of scores might be in the more searching assignments.

We all know how a big score from a defender can really lift the support levels, like current selector Diarmuid O’Sullivan did in the past.

It was positive, from the youthful exuberance of O’Leary to the far more experienced duo of Patrick Horgan and Seamie Harnedy, who contributed 1-17 between them.

Padraic Mannion of Galway with Seamus Harnedy of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Horgan secured his goal superbly and rifled over a few very tasty points from play. Let there be no doubt about it, the Glen maestro is still very much the key member of this team, a rising tide that can lift all boats.

Harnedy’s quartet of well-executed points were highlights of a game that was, for the most part, fairly flat. Again his vast experience will be key in championship.

Shane Barrett secured a couple of good points before his withdrawal to make way for Conor Cahalane who is likely to be in the championship equation too. Competition is beginning to really intensify now and that applies to all sectors in the team.

That’s the way Kingston wants it and the way it should: a starter and a very viable alternative option who can seamlessly fit in when the need arises.