Eamonn Ryan's style is the template for modern GAA coaches

BEING known as 'The Master' might suggest Eamonn Ryan was an old-school coach, the type with the bark and bite to ruthlessly get players to do his bidding.

The reality was, the late, great Cork coach was extremely modern in his approach.

Fittingly, his lifetime dedication to Gaelic games coaching was recognised recently when he was posthumously honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 GAA Coaching Conference.

Ryan's player-centric attitude was the ideal fit for the ladies football team he is synonymous with. Sure, he took over a gifted squad, with the ideal blend of pure footballers and athletes, many of whom had a sustained diet of underage success, but he was able to turn them from also-rans to an all-conquering force.

Having never won a national title, the Watergrasshill native helped them to the summit of the sport, where they stayed, lifting an astonishing 10 All-Ireland titles in 11 seasons. There was a haul of nine Division 1 leagues too. In 2014, the Rebels won the RTÉ Team of the Year prize through a public vote.

TG4's fantastic documentary, which aired in January, 12 months on from his passing, documented his grá for GAA, but more tellingly his commitment to education and coaching.

He was a teacher and later principal of Watergrasshill National School and his passion was far broader than just the traditional curriculum and Gaelic games. Shakespeare and classical music were on the agenda as well as coaching hurling and football. Hence the moniker ‘The Master’.

The sign for The Master, Eamonn Ryan, at the funeral cortege Picture: Eddie O'Hare

A former Cork senior footballer, Ryan lived in Beál Áthan Ghaorthaidh in later years and had a huge impact in their 2006 county title. But then he guided Na Piarsaigh to hurling glory, served as a coaching officer with UCC and helped his own clubs the Hill and Glenville get their hands on big prizes as well.

The type of coach where performance was the priority, with results inevitably following, as the GAA explained when paying tribute to his career, "he was involved in many a ‘breakthrough’ season with so many teams.

"Eamonn had this great ability in that when he was speaking to a group you could sense that he was speaking directly to you and you always wanted to do your very best for him.

His ability to tell stories about life and relate them to the games was one of his great traits. For Eamonn, you were a person first and a player second."

He told an Irish Examiner podcast in 2020: “The one worry I have about ladies sport, and it’s always been, the dropout rates are astronomical. I think that’s very sad.

“Every kid, whether boy or girl, needs physical exercise even for their mental stability. I think it’s totally overlooked. I wouldn't say I’d force them all to play, but close enough… I was giving out medals lately to girls of 12 or 13, and I felt compelled to say 'keep playing'. And if people say it will interfere with your studies, that’s rubbish, it’ll complement your studies."

LEGACY

Ryan was involved at the top of the coaching pyramid, training the tutors to deliver the GAA Coach Education programme. He didn't prescribe a set of rigid guidelines, instead it was about finding out what worked individually for coaches and how they could best engage with players based on their own experiences.

"When giving feedback on the course Eamonn always asked, 'what you would do', not, 'this is what I would have done'. A brilliant skill which he passed to so many tutors."

He had admirers across the country and while the silverware he helped a variety of teams amass grabbed the headlines, his holistic style is his legacy.

“The most well-known part of it was obviously his involvement with Cork ladies, but I think his legacy is much bigger than that," said GAA President, Larry McCarthy, a Bishopstown native.

"It’s not just those All-Irelands, it’s the fact that he brought humanity and humility to his coaching role.

“And, as a coach educator, he was able to impart that to others. He never, ever had an ego about it. He was so intuitive and so in tune with the athletes that he had. He was absolutely magnificent.”