Darren Murphy gears his Cobh Ramblers side up for Cork City clash

COBH Ramblers manager Darren Murphy praised the performance of his side as they secured their first point of the new first division season with a hard-earned 0-0 draw against Munster rivals Treaty United on Friday night.

Ramblers arguably had the better chances to win it at St Colman’s Park with John Kavanagh and Danny O’Connell forcing United keeper Jack Brady into a superb double save late on.

But in the end, they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils and the Rams boss was pleased with his squad’s showing and also the clean sheet following their disappointing 3-2 at home to Wexford on the opening night of the campaign.

“Look again you are at home and you obviously want to get a win but I think it was a good point in the end,” Murphy told Irish Football Fan TV shortly after full-time.

“Treaty are a good side but I thought we were very organised and we played really well.

“If you look at the performances over the last two games it has been really good but these lads are still trying to find their feet as well at the start of the season.

“But no, I thought it was an excellent performance all round. Again chances… it probably cost us last week not taking our chances to win the game but we will learn as time goes on, you need to take your chances.

We were unlucky a couple of times but we created a lot of chances which is really good to see. Even last week as well, the creation of chances was good and it is always good if you are creating.

“We spoke about it before the game, about conceding and about mistakes. It was only our first game out and stuff like that but you want to be keeping clean sheets.

“You want to be organised at the back but also fighting for every ball.

"Sometimes in games late on you might stick a leg out when you should stay on your feet or go to ground when you should stay on your feet.

“That’s what we tried to tell them before this game, to defend the goal with your life and they did that to be fair to them. They were excellent, they were outstanding.”

Treaty United's Charlie Fleming heads clear against Cobh Ramblers. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Next up for Cobh is a trip to Turner’s Cross where they will take on Cork City in the first of four Cork derbies in 2022.

“Yeah, we always look forward to those games. Tonight was a derby as well and it is great to have them in the league. It might not come around so often where there are so many derbies in a season.

“But it will be a local derby and we want to be going there and putting on another good performance again,” concluded Murphy.