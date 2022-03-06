Cork boss Kieran Kingston: There's no talk of league titles

CORK hurling manager Kieran Kingston’s sights are not yet trained on the Allianz Hurling League title, even in the wake of a fourth straight win in the competition.

Not since 1998 have the Rebels come out on top, but regardless of what happens in their last round-robin game away to Wexford, they will have a chance to reach the final. However, the focus in the Cork camp remains more immediate.

“We haven’t mentioned that [winning the league],” Kingston said.

“We didn’t mention it before tonight and we haven’t mentioned it during the league. We set out our stall at the start of the league and I said after last week that we were happy with the progress we were making.

“We’re happy with where we’re at now but all we’re thinking about is the next training session and getting ready for the game in Wexford Park.

“We haven’t earned the right to talk about titles.”

Of the game itself, Kingston could take positives from the Cork performance, though the sad circumstances surrounding the match did have a factor.

“It was workmanlike,” he said.

“It was a strange occasion in many ways, given what had happened in the last 24 hours.

“It’s important for us, on behalf of Cork hurling, to extend our sympathies and condolences to the immediate and extended Shefflin family on what is a terrible situation.

Hurling and all that goes with it is way down the list when it comes to things like that. It’s so far away that it’s not even in the same stratosphere.

“It was flat at times but, in saying that, we know that Galway are a really top side. They’re considered by many as a threat to the All-Ireland champions or maybe the number-one threat.

“We also know that our record against them over the last decade isn’t good, so no matter what Galway team was coming down tonight, they were going to be very competitive.

“We needed to be ready for that, albeit that we did not hit the heights of the previous week.

“I thought that in the first ten or 12 minutes, we really controlled the game but it didn’t reflect on the scoreboard. It was pleasing in the second half too that we went for goal a few times when points were on.

“It didn’t work out – the last pass didn’t stick – but that was encouraging.”

DEPTH

Ultimately, it was another positive outing as changes in personnel didn’t equate to a drop in quality. Cork were able to rotate again in the wake of the Limerick win and the options available to Kingston and his management mean that the levels remained high.

One of those to keep his place was full-back Daire O’Leary, who gave another fine display.

“He’s had a couple of outings,” Kingston said, “and he had a tough task, up against Conor Whelan, one of the best forwards in the game.

“That was obviously a good challenge and that’ll bring on his experience another bit. We have Daire, Ciarán Joyce was missing tonight, we have Shane Barrett and Alan Connolly from last year’s team, Sean Twomey and Brian Roche came in. It’s good to see those lads get a bit of game-time.

“We made five changes from the Limerick game and made changes before the other two games too. It’s important in making those changes to stay competitive because that reflects well on our squad and I thought we did that well tonight.”