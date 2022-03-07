Talking point from the Cork hurlers' win over Galway

CROWDING AROUND

There were 12,081 people in TUS Gaelic Grounds the previous week for a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final, though the weakened Limerick team meant that it was never likely to be the kind of game to fully grab the attention.

Such is the way of the league, with teams looking for different things from it, but it was indicative of the progress being made by Cork that there was an attendance of 13,063 in the Páirc on Saturday night, with the Blackrock End having to be opened up and the North Stand close to full.

This is good to see in early March, even if the open nature of the game and the sad circumstances around it contributed to something not far above a challenge match feel. The only pity is that Cork will be denied the use of their home for the championship match against Clare, but understandable economic factors have had to dictate.

Players and supporters observe a minute's silence for the late Paul Shefflin, brother of Galway manager Henry Shefflin. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

EVERGREEN HORGAN STILL A KEY MAN IN RED

Patrick Horgan did miss one free in the second half to show that he is just short of infallible, but otherwise, it was a majestic display from the Glen Rovers man, finishing with 1-13. Of his 1-2 from play, the goal and a point came from his own hard work in dispossessing Galway backs and this has a dual benefit.

On the base level, it leads to scores and matches being won but, in addition, any team-mate looking at the squad’s oldest and most experienced players – and one of the best to play for the county – putting in such grunt-work can have no excuse for not matching the efforts himself.

Horgan was one of eight Cork scorers on a night when 1-26 was scored despite the absence of Shane Kingston, the county’s top scorer in the league, due to suspension.

WELCOME CLEAN SHEET

Last June, Cork coughed up a seven-point second-half lead in their final league game against Galway and ended up losing by five points. A key factor in that was the switching of Galway’s Cathal Mannion from midfield to centre-forward but, named at number 13 on Saturday night, he only scored a point, fittingly in the 13th minute.

Redeployed to a roving role early in the second half, he won a free which Conor Cooney converted and then set up a score for Tom Monaghan but didn’t really influence the game thereafter, primarily because Damien Cahalane did such a good job in limiting him.

With Daire O’Leary similarly effective on Conor Whelan and Seán O’Donoghue maintaining his high-performance levels, Cork didn’t concede a goal. Against both Offaly and Limerick, the opposition green flags had come from Cork sloppiness but thankfully this was less evident on Saturday.