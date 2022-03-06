Cork hurlers should now target a first league title since 1998

CORK guaranteed themselves a top-two finish in Division 1A with a six-point win over Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening.

Even though some of Cork’s more experienced players were key performers, the youngsters led the charge in terms of work-rate.

Shane Barrett, 21 and not be the most physically imposing, was to the fore in terms of aggression on the 40. He lasted until the 62nd minute when he was finally replaced by a fresh Conor Cahalane, but he had harried and chased and clipped 0-2. This is the tenacity is required for championship and why the Blarney youngster is looking like a starter at centre-forward.

Galway seemed intent on targeting Dáire O’Leary with a lot of long, high ball, especially in the first half, but they got no change out of the Watergrasshill defender. Castlemartyr’s Ciaran Joyce was missing but it would appear that this youthful trio will certainly have roles to play from April.

Tackling underpinned everything Cork did. Few would have imagined Patrick Horgan and Conor Lehane getting stuck in like they are but the entire panel has really bought into this approach.

Bizarrely this victory marks the first time in 17 whole years that Cork have won four league games on the trot in the top flight. Winning on a regular basis leads to a settled side, as already it looks as though 12-13 of the starting positions are set in stone.

Jack Hastings of Galway has a shot on goal despite the efforts of Tim O'Mahony of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork had five decent goal opportunities but only took one of them. Kieran Kingston will not have been overly happy with that conversion rate but it's more important to be creating these chances there will not be too much concern. Shane Kingston has been the main goal threat in the league to date and he will be available for the next match away in Wexford in any case.

Galway were obviously playing the match under trying circumstances given the awful tragedy that befell the Shefflin family. This is bound to have impacted on the performance. It certainly looked like they did not bring the same intensity levels that they displayed when they downed Limerick.

They will have been extremely disappointed to shoot 17 wides over the course of the 70 minutes, although it must be said that some of the decision-making in terms of shooting options left a lot to be desired.

Cork are now in the league semi-final and there will inevitably be much discussion as to whether they should have a right crack at winning their first league title since 1998, given that the league final comes only a fortnight before their Munster opener against Limerick.

Winning a national title cannot be seen as a negative. Cork should ride this wave of momentum for as long as it takes them.

God knows that the apathetic approach that Cork has taken towards the league certainly has not worked anyway. There’s no harm in seeing how far they can go if they go all out.