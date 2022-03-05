Cork City well beaten by Galway in Women's National League opener

Cork City 0 Galway 3

CORK City have made a disappointing start to the new Women’s National League season as they were deservedly beaten by a talented Galway side at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Goals in the first half from Nicole McNamara and Aoibheann Costelloe followed by another finish from Julie Ann Russell was enough to earn Galway the three points and inflict a deflating loss on City.

Manager Paul Farrell was dealt a blow in the lead-up to this game as he knew he would be without Christina Dring due to her hockey commitments while fellow forward Laura Shine is still recovering from Covid.

He took the opportunity to hand full debuts to recently signed Aoife Cronin, who joined from Munster rivals Treaty United and Aoibhinn Donnelly, who immediately came up against her old club.

Cork City's Lauren Singleton and Galway's Aoibheann Costelloe go high for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Following an even opening period to proceedings here, Galway took the lead with just seven minutes on the clock and it is a goal the City defence will not want to see again.

Former Cork City defender and current Republic of Ireland senior international Savannah McCarthy, who was the best player on the pitch, clipped a hopeful long free-kick into the penalty area.

Inexplicably Jenna Slattery, who looked certain to join the Rebel Army at one point during the off-season before opting to sign for Galway, was left in acres of space and she cleverly helped the floated ball into the path of the onrushing Nicole McNamara, who stabbed the ball home from close-range.

Goalkeeper Abby McCarthy had to race from her line moments later to prevent Slattery from racing clear on her goal and City again failed to deal with a Savannah McCarthy set-piece on 12 minutes but they were fortunate to see Aoibheann Costelloe fire the corner wide at the back post.

The visitors were now well in control of proceedings and McCarthy was again called into action midway through the half but to her credit, she was more than equal to Slattery’s powerful hit from the edge of the penalty area.

One of City’s stand-out performers on the day was left back Lauren Singleton and she had their first attempt in anger on 26 minutes but her ambitions weren’t rewarded as her shot from distance sailed over.

And just a couple of moments later Galway grabbed their second goal which their display at that juncture fully merited.

It came at the end of a neat, incisive attacking move as well as a neat one-two between Jenna Slattery and Aoibheann Costelloe allowed the latter to blast her strike into the back of the St Anne’s net although it may have taken a slight deflection to beat McCarthy.

Galway briefly thought they had made it 3-0 before the half-time break as Savannah McCarthy slotted home from a long free but the finish was quickly ruled out for offside.

The Leesiders finished the first 45 on the front foot as they looked to give themselves hope of mounting a comeback and Singleton almost found the top corner with a sensational drive from 30 yards but former City shot-stopper Leah Hayes Coen tipped it past her upright.

Galway regrouped and regained their composure during the interval and with it, they would again dominate possession.

They looked the more likely of the two teams that was going to tally the crucial third goal of the game after the restart and Costelloe was inches away from getting her second but her volley rolled wide of the bottom right corner.

City had appeals for a penalty waved away moments before Slattery missed a glorious chance to add her name to the scoresheet as she rifled the ball into the Shed when she was one on one with the keeper.

But Galway would make it 3-0 with 18 minutes remaining and it was another lovely goal as Lynsey McKee’s clever flick released Julie Ann Russell and she expertly tucked the ball inside the far right post to seal the win.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Zara Foley, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Lauren Singleton, Becky Cassin, Eva Mangan, Kelly Leahy, Aoibhinn Donnelly, Aoife Cronin, Nadine Seward.

Subs: Shaunagh McCarthy for Aoibhinn Donnelly (59), Kate O’Donovan for Nadine Seward (80) Nathalie O’Brien for Zara Foley (80), Orlaith Deasy for Lauren Singleton (80), Lauren Walsh for Kelly Leahy (86).

GALWAY: Leah Hayes Coen, Savannah McCarthy, Nicole McNamara, Shauna Brennan, Julie Ann Russell, Jenna Slattery, Lynsey McKee, Lindsay Guerrero, Aoibheann Costelloe, Therese Kinnevey, Taylor Rutland.

Subs: Aoife Thompson for Taylor Rutland (68), Chloe Singleton for Aoibheann Costelloe (80), Abbie Callinan for Lynsey McKee (80).