Cobh Ramblers draw with Treaty, next up it's a derby against Cork City

Cobh Ramblers 0 Treaty United 0

COBH Ramblers secured their first point of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season as they held Treaty United to a 0-0 draw at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

While Ramblers will be pleased with their improved showing defensively, they know they will need to do more going forward if they are to take anything from the first Cork derby of the year when they travel to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City next week.

The Rams were looking to bounce back from their disappointing 3-2 loss at home to Wexford Youths in their first game of the season a week previous, a game in which they had been leading 2-1 heading into the final ten minutes.

Treaty were not in action last weekend due to their clash with Athlone Town being postponed but the Limerick club opened their campaign in formidable form as they were 5-1 winners away to the aforementioned Wexford two weeks earlier.

In the absence of their injured goalkeeper Sean Barron, Ramblers manager Darren Murphy handed Andy O’Donoghue his debut as well as recently signed Harlain Mbayo, who started just ahead of him at centre-back.

O’Donoghue was called into action on a couple of occasions in the first half but it was nothing too seriously threatening as he claimed a number of overhit crosses before making a couple of easy stops as Treaty tried their luck from distance.

Cobh also failed to create many meaningful goal-scoring opportunities at the other end in the first period although they did go close to snatching the lead shortly past the half an hour mark.

Former Cork City attacker Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh did well on the end line to pull the ball back towards the lively Danny O’Connell but the winger was unfortunate to see his goalbound effort deflect wide of the near post off a defender.

The home side were relieved not to concede the opening goal shortly before the interval as former Ramblers man Lee Devitt drilled his effort from the edge of the box inches wide of the far bottom left corner.

But unfortunately for the 880 fans in attendance, and for those streaming the match at home, the second half started in a similar manner.

A thunderous hit from 25 yards by midfielder Callum McNamara was as close as either side would come to finally ending the stalemate before the 77th minute when an inswinging free-kick from Cobh’s Pierce Phillips dropped just over.

The hosts almost snatched the win in the final ten minutes but Treaty keeper Jack Brady produced a sensational double stop to first deny John Kavanagh’s long-range attempt before turning over O’Connell’s low drive although Treaty’s Callum McNamara saw his shot blocked on the line late on.

Cobh Ramblers' Danny O'Connell takes on Treaty United's Callum McNamara. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue, John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Jason Abbott (Nathan O’Connell 83), Danny O’Connell, Pierce Philips (Dale Holland 81), Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Conor Drinan, Jack Larkin (Jake Hegarty 66), Issa Kargbo, Harlain Mbayo.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Conor Melody, Lee Devitt, Joel Coustrain (Matt Keane 83), Enda Curran (Dean George 72), Mark Walsh, Stephen Christopher (William Armshaw 83).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.