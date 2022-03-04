Cork v Galway: Hurlers make five changes for league game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

ALAN Connolly and Jack O'Connor have been given their first starts of the Allianz Hurling League for Saturday's clash with Galway at 7pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Injuries limited their contributions to Cork's victories over Clare, Offaly and Limerick, though both came off the bench in the Gaelic Grounds last Sunday.

Damien Cahalane, coming in for Niall O'Leary who was concussed after the win over the Treaty, Rob Downey and Seamus Harnedy also start, with rising Ciarán Joyce marked absent from the squad, Shane Kingston suspended and Conor Lehane and Mark Keane moving to the bench.

Conor Cahalane is held in reserve as an impact sub again, having excelled in that role against Clare and Limerick.

Daire O'Leary, who had a solid outing against the Treaty, is picked in the full-back line while Cork have electric pace acorss the half-forward unit in Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Barrett and Jack O'Connor. Patrick Horgan and Kingston operated as a two-man inside line in the last game, with Conor Lehane operating in the middle third and we can expect to see that approach again.

Most likely, Horgan and Connolly will be up top, with Harnedy on the wing and O'Connor looking to pick holes in the Galway attack from deep.

If Kieran Kingston's side beat Henry Shefflin's Tribe, who lost to Wexford last weekend, they'll seal their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare.

CORK (Hurling v Galway):

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig);

Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra);

Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), Mark Coleman (Blarney, c), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers);

Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill's);

Robbie O’Flynn (Erin's Own), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields);

Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)