Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 18:35

Cork v Galway: Rebels reveal their team for U20 football clash

After losing to Kerry, Bobbie O'Dwyer's charges are in Tuam on Saturday afternoon
Cork's Kelan Scannell scores his goal against Kerry in the 2019 minor championship. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

CORK U20 manager Bobbie O’Dwyer brings his charges to Tuam Stadium on Saturday for a 2pm throw-in to their John Kerins Cup Development League Group 2 tie with Galway.

Cork lost to Kerry by 3-16 to 0-13 in their opening game and with the Kingdom also registering a 0-13 to 0-6 victory over the westerners last week it makes Cork’s game a dead-rubber.

Cork U20 manager Bobbie O'Dwyer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Kerry are through to next week’s final against the Group 1 winners, which will be decided by the result of the Laois-Dublin game with both teams on three points, one more than Kildare, who meet pointless Meath.

There’s also the prospect of a second Cork-Galway encounter next week in a play-off to ensure both teams get three games in the competition.

Cork, Kerry and Galway was the only group across all the U20 competitions with just three teams, one less than the rest.

Cork are gearing up for an April 14 Munster championship game away to either Limerick or Waterford with Kerry taking on the winners of Clare-Tipperary.

CORK (v Galway U20):

Callum Dungan (Carrigaline); 

Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Dan Peet (Clonakilty); 

Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers); 

Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), Alan Walsh (Kanturk);

Richie O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Darragh O’Mahony (Ballincollig); 

Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers). 

Wolfe Tones' Colin Walsh breaks through the Castlehaven defence to score a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.
Subs: Ronan Cashman (Kanturk), Daragh Murray (Glanmire), Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carraig na bhFear), Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg), Conor Daly (Clonakilty), Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), Michael O’Neill (Buttevant), Ben Twomey (Fermoy).

<p>Alan Duff, Cork Credit Unions, Cork chairman Marc Sheehan, Ciarán O'Regan The Lough Credit Union, Jesse Cronin Bantry Credit Union, Ciara Fitzgerald Mallow Credit Union, and Luke Casey St Michael's Credit Union with Sean O’Donovan, Newcestown, Callum Barrett, Carrigaline, Dan Peet, Clonakilty, John Kerins, Barrs, Brian Crowley Bandon, TJ Brosnan, Newmarket, and Mark Collins, Castlehaven. Picture: Gerard McCarthy</p>

Cork GAA: Guide to this weekend's opening round club league fixtures

