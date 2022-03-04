Cork v Galway: Rebels reveal their team for U20 football clash

CORK U20 manager Bobbie O’Dwyer brings his charges to Tuam Stadium on Saturday for a 2pm throw-in to their John Kerins Cup Development League Group 2 tie with Galway.

Cork lost to Kerry by 3-16 to 0-13 in their opening game and with the Kingdom also registering a 0-13 to 0-6 victory over the westerners last week it makes Cork’s game a dead-rubber.

Cork U20 manager Bobbie O'Dwyer. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kerry are through to next week’s final against the Group 1 winners, which will be decided by the result of the Laois-Dublin game with both teams on three points, one more than Kildare, who meet pointless Meath.

There’s also the prospect of a second Cork-Galway encounter next week in a play-off to ensure both teams get three games in the competition.

Cork, Kerry and Galway was the only group across all the U20 competitions with just three teams, one less than the rest.

Cork are gearing up for an April 14 Munster championship game away to either Limerick or Waterford with Kerry taking on the winners of Clare-Tipperary.

CORK (v Galway U20):

Callum Dungan (Carrigaline);

Jacob O’Driscoll (Valley Rovers), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Dan Peet (Clonakilty);

Darragh Cashman (Millstreet), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers);

Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), Alan Walsh (Kanturk);

Richie O’Sullivan (Newcestown), Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket), Darragh O’Mahony (Ballincollig);

Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), Eoin Walsh (Clyda Rovers).

Wolfe Tones' Colin Walsh breaks through the Castlehaven defence to score a goal. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Subs: Ronan Cashman (Kanturk), Daragh Murray (Glanmire), Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carraig na bhFear), Paddy O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg), Conor Daly (Clonakilty), Conor Hanlon (Buttevant), Michael O’Neill (Buttevant), Ben Twomey (Fermoy).