Early in the season or not, Cork City really need to win on the road to Longford

I KNOW it is only the third game of the season but this is a huge one for Cork City.

Longford are making their seasonal debut having had a game called off and a free weekend and will be expected to figure in the promotion hunt at the end of the season.

Any team that drops down from the Premier Division will be expected to challenge for honours and City can expect a tough game in Bishopsgate tomorrow evening.

But regardless of what Longford offer, City need to focus on their own performance and get it right. They cannot afford to drop six points in the opening three games.

City need to win tonight.

So far, it’s been a mixed bag. A decent performance on the opening night against Bray where they hit a purple patch in the second half and scored goals for fun may have set expectations to high for the team and the supporters.

After that game talk in Cork was City are ready to challenge for the title this season.

It was always too early for that type of positivity. And the game against Galway at home proved that correct. City lost 1-0 and played poorly.

Cork look strong at the back. David Harrington looks the part in goal and in front of him Gilchrist is a good experienced player who Cian Coleman will benefit from playing alongside him.

Midfield is still an area of concern for Cork. Barry Coffey needs to impose himself more on games and McGlade is still overing playing the football.

Someone needs to tell him fewer touches would make him a better player. I’m surprised the coaches at Cork have not knocked this bad play from his game at this stage. He is hurting the team.

City still need to find a 15-20 league goal a season player. Without that they will struggle to compete at the top end of the table.

While they had plenty of possession and chances to score, they lacked the composure in front of goal to make the most of those chances created.

Their game plan was all about long throws and dead ball situations. Kevin O’Connor did well with his deliveries at times, but I expect more from City.

A huge percentage of the game was spent with the ball up in the air and that is not good enough. City need to play more football, need to do so more quickly and attack down the flanks.

They were very slow in their approach last Friday night against Galway. They played right into John Caulfield’s hands and even when they were down to 10 men for the majority of the second half, City never looked like getting past the two banks of four.

It was easy for Galway to defend. There was no invention from Cork. It was just kick and rush, long throw after long throw and City are better than this.

They have the players to play ball. We need to see more starting tonight.

It is also a strange night for the players. They will be without Colin Healy for the next few weeks and his absence will be a blow to the team.

He is the leader and hopefully he will be back in the dugout very soon.

It is important that Richie Holland and the rest of the backroom staff get the players up for this game. They will need to win the battle first, before they can win the war.

If Cork keep their composure and play football, I expect them to get something from this game. Definitely one point, but hopefully three.