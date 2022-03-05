Ladies football: Cork must beat Waterford to avoid relegation playoff

CORK will play their final group game in the Lidl Ladies NFL on Sunday as they host Waterford at MTU.

Throw-in is at 2pm in what is a vital game for both sides, with the losers heading into a relegation battle.

It's been some time since Cork has been in this position as normally they would be heading towards the semi-finals at this stage. But the league draw certainly didn't favour Cork and new manager Shane Ronayne this season.

They had two tough away fixtures against Meath and Dublin and were a little unlucky to lose to the former. However, against Dublin they fell below the high standards they expect of themselves and will be determined to put that right on Sunday.

These players are their own biggest critics and will be hurting after that display and expect them to take it out on Waterford.

Shauna Kelly of Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ahead of the game, there was good news on the injury front with a few who picked up knocks against Dublin all fit to play. Still missing though are long-term injuries like Clare O'Leary and also Eimear Scally is unlikely to feature.

But on the plus side more of the Mourneabbey players are also back in training and some could feature, but most likely from the bench rather than starting.

@lidl_ireland Division 1 league game on Sunday 6th March at 2pm in @MTUCork_GAA vs @WaterfordLGFA Cork team selection pic.twitter.com/0Aiv7NvHM9 — Cork LGFA (@CorkLGFA) March 4, 2022

Ronayne has made no secret that the league wasn't his priority this season, especially having just taken the helm. But he is well aware of how important this game is and also that the Deise are not coming here to make up the numbers.

Having had two weeks between the games Shane said they looked back at the game and worked on a number of things after that loss.

“When we looked back at the Dublin game there were a lot of things that had to be fixed, a lot of things that our own players could control. We spoke about the work-rate when we had the ball and people looking for it and when we hadn't it and working to get it back.

“There has been a very good response, the players were very disappointed after the last game and they were very honest about that and in fairness, to them, the last few training sessions have been very good.

“We are looking forward to Sunday's game because we know we are capable of playing a lot better than we did against Dublin. We have a lot of experienced players who know we are in a bit of a hole and they are determined to get us out of it. If we get that response then I think we will be ok by Sunday evening."

Waterford have given Cork some tough battles over the last few years and Shane will be looking to the likes of Melissa Duggan, Roisin Phelan, Orla Finn, Sadhbh O'Leary, and Katie Quirke to ensure the Rebels come out on the right side of the result.

Should they win then they have around eight weeks to their next game and that is where the hard work will be done ahead of the Munster championship.