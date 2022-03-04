Cork hurlers can win four league games in a row for the first time since 2005

IN beating Limerick last week, Cork achieved three hurling league wins in a row for the first time since 2015 and tomorrow night against Galway they will look to match a 17-year-old feat.

The 2005 league was the last time that the Rebels put four victories back-to-back in the top tier (they did have four on the trot in the 2014 Division 1B) but another triumph would match that and possibly set up a final-round decider against Wexford on March 20.

However, there is a danger in getting ahead of ourselves, especially when it comes to home games against the Tribesmen. In June of last year, Cork were coming off the back of a loss away to Limerick in their penultimate game but still went into the match against Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a good chance of finishing top of Group A. With a quarter of an hour left, that looked like coming to pass.

A Conor Cahalane goal helped Cork to a 1-2 to 0-1 lead inside five minutes, though Galway were back to within one, 1-4 to 0-6, by the first-half water-break.

While they did eventually draw level at 1-6 to 0-9 when Brian Concannon got the first of his four points on 25 minutes, Cork eased clear again with scores from Darragh Fitzgibbon (two) and Mark Coleman and that margin was still there when Jack O’Connor pointed on 32 before intercepting a poor puck-out to fire home Cork’s second goal for a 2-12 to 0-12 half-time lead.

SEVEN UP

A point from Patrick Horgan early in the second half made the lead seven but Conor Whelan’s goal brought Galway right back into it and Cathal Mannion’s move to centre-forward gave them an extra dimension. He sent over two quick points and the sides were level at 2-17 each when Conor Cooney scored Galway’s second goal on 52.

Pádraic Mannion put them in front for the first time but Cork came back well with two Horgan frees and Darragh Fitzgibbon’s third point. That left it 2-20 to 1-18 but Cork didn’t lead again after Fintan Burke levelled. Cathal Mannion’s goal was the score to fully turn the tie in Galway’s favour and subs Niall Burke and Jason Flynn gave them a five-point cushion, with 3-25 to 2-23 the final score.

Cork's Eoin Cadogan challenges Brian Concannon of Galway during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A game at Páirc Ui Chaoimh last June. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Galway finished top, though ahead of the championship, their manager Shane O’Neill didn’t want to make a habit of the comebacks.

“Obviously, we don't want to have to make those turnarounds regularly, but yes it was a good reaction,” he said.

“In the second half, the lads figured it out very well. We were much tighter at the back and much more ruthless up front.”

Having run Limerick close in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final, Galway were expected to challenge but their championship was over after two losses, to Dublin and Waterford, while Cork made it all the way to the showpiece, albeit being outclassed by the Shannonsiders.

As the sides renew rivalries tomorrow, the Cork faithful will hope that, as shown last week, lessons have been learned.