Absences will give Cork hurlers another chance to show squad strength

TONIGHT: Allianz Hurling League: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm (live on RTE 2)

A PLACE in the semi-finals of the league will be guaranteed if Cork can win a fourth consecutive top-flight game for the first time since 2005 as Henry Shefflin’s Galway come to town for a televised clash.

Wins over Clare, Offaly and All-Ireland champions Limerick leave Cork in a share of top spot in Division 1 Group A with Wexford, who ended the Tribesmen’s perfect start with an impressive victory last Sunday.

That triumph at TUS Gaelic Grounds represented the first time Cork had won three league games on the trot since 2015 and now the aim is to show that consistency has become ingrained in the side. If they are to keep their run going, then they will again be showing the depth of the panel and how stiff the competition for starting spots is.

Niall O’Leary was forced off last Sunday and he misses out with concussion while the thigh injury that kept Ciarán Joyce out of MTU Cork’s All-Ireland fresher hurling semi-final defeat to DCU on Wednesday night makes him a major doubt. In addition, Shane Kingston – scorer of 4-17 across the three games to date – is suspended after incurring a red card in injury time in the first half last week. In addition, Alan Cadogan remains out after being forced off in the opening game against Clare four weeks ago, though Damien Cahalane is back in contention.

Cork's Tim O'Mahony battles Cathal Mannion of Galway in last June's Allianz HL Division 1 Group A clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Cork have rotated to good effect so far, making six changes between the first and second games and five between the second and third, illustrating that the panel is growing and that there isn’t an over-reliance on key men.

Given that the championship is about to return to a round-robin format, it’s important for the management to have options, something that was exemplified in how Conor Cahalane and Jack O’Connor made positive impacts after they were brought on in the second half in Limerick when the home side were beginning to get more control.

Aside from the win itself – the first in five attempts in all competitions against John Kiely’s side – Cork will be pleased with how they stood up to the physical challenge and competed in terms of ruck balls and long puck-outs, areas which are a forte of the Shannonsiders. They will obviously be a tougher proposition in six weeks’ time in the opening Munster game, but laying a marker was no harm.

CONSISTENT

Now the focus will be on trying to do the same against Galway, who are part of the chasing pack trying to close the gap on Limerick. While the Tribesmen overturned Cork with a late fightback in the final round of the league last June in the Páirc, their championship campaign lasted just two games.

Manager Shane O’Neill departed and Shefflin has come in, albeit without the ability to build his team around Joe Canning. Their win in Limerick showed that there is potential there but the loss to Wexford will have acted as a dampener on over-expectation. Tonight’s clash should give both sides a better idea of their standing as pretenders to the crown.

Kingston’s absence after good scoring tallies so far will shine the spotlight elsewhere, which is no bad thing, while the options in defence should ensure that there isn’t any great upheaval, even allowing for the fact that O’Leary had started every game up to now.

Booking a semi-final spot now would allow room to breathe ahead of the final game in Wexford rand, given that the schedule ramps up further after that, it’s an opportunity that should be taken.