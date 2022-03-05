Kieran Kingston keen for Cork to avoid resting on laurels

The Allianz Hurling League has gone well for Cork so far, but manager Kieran Kingston is making sure nobody is getting carried away after three early victories.

The Rebels will look to make it four from four in Division 1 Group A against Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight and Kingston is satisfied with where they sit after wins against Clare, Offaly and Limerick.

“Before the league commenced, if you had said that we’d be here after the first three games, we would have accepted it, no question about that,” he says.

“We’re happy with the competitiveness that we’re showing in each game and we’re happy with the squad that we’re building and the competition for places that’s now evident in every part of the field.

“It has given us a chance to get some game-time into guys coming up from the U20s like Dáire O’Leary, Shane Barrett, Ciarán Joyce and guys back from the colleges.

“We set up from the start of the league to be competitive in every game and to get some game-time into guys that hadn’t played at this level, hoping to give us headaches for selection heading into the championship.

“We’re happy where we’re at this stage, knowing that we’ve a lot of work to do. On Sunday, I was very happy with our performance in the first half, I thought that we were really good at times. We worked really hard and we showed great intensity and a great attitude.

“When you have a big lead it’s difficult to sustain it into the breeze but the second half still showed that we have an awful lot of work to do.”

In a sense, that second-half display against Limerick wasn’t a bad thing as, while it didn’t stop Cork from winning, it still ensured that nobody could get carried away.

“We went up there first and foremost to be as competitive as we possibly could and to try to put in a performance and focus on ourselves,” Kingston says.

“They weren’t just buzzwords, that was the approach to the game and see where that took us. We’re not silly enough or naïve enough to ignore that Limerick were short four or five of their All-Ireland-winning team starting out the game. They’re big players for Limerick and we know the difference that they would make to that team.

“As far as we’re concerned, our priority was trying to get a performance out of our guys and to be as competitive as we possibly could from the start.

“Away from home in these games, it’s a precursor for the championship, where we have to go away from home three times. Having to go to Birr and Limerick and then Wexford Park, they’re great challenges heading into a campaign where you’re away from home three games in a row.

“At the same time, we have to keep in context that last Sunday was February 27. The league is only just over halfway through the group stage so there’s a lot of water to flow under the bridge yet.”

Last June, Galway came to the Páirc for the final round of the league and took victory with a second-half turnaround, leaving Cork to finish in fifth when a win would have had them top.

“That was disappointing because we were seven points up midway through the second half,” Kingston says.

“It was a game we lost and as it transpired – though who was to know at the time? – it ended up effectively being the league final because of our victory over Kilkenny in the semi-final of the All-Ireland. In a roundabout way, that became more disappointing as the year went on.

“Our record in the league against Galway has been poor. They beat us in the Páirc last year and the year before that, the last game before we were locked up, they beat us in Salthill.

“Galway have had the upper hand over Cork in the league for quite a while so we know that Saturday night is going to be a huge game. Coming off the back of a loss to Wexford after a huge win over Limerick, this is obviously going to be a game they’re going to target because a victory would put them in a strong position for a league semi-final placing.

“Any time you play Galway, it’s a big game and you can see from their results, particularly the Limerick one, that they’re going to bring a lot to the table on Saturday night.”