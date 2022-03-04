John Horgan on hurling: Cork fans are on a high but championship will be the real battleground

THE hurling season is still very much in its infancy but the early indications are that there is going to be some battle in both the Munster and Leinster championships to be one of the three teams that will make it through to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland.

While Munster is always going to have that minefield tag, it now looks very likely that will apply in Leinster too.

Taking current league form into account, Dublin are going to make life very difficult for the big three in that province, Kilkenny, Galway, and Wexford.

In fact, there is every likelihood that one of those three will have their summer terminated very early if Mattie Kenny’s team continue on the upward trajectory that they are on at the moment.

Yes, it’s the league and we must be conscious of that, but the result from Thurles last Saturday evening, when the Dubs came to town and left with the win over Colm Bonner’s Tipperary, has to be viewed as very significant.

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

On a very good day, Dublin have the capabilities of taking out the best but doing that on a more consistent basis has not been really achieved.

Now they have drawn with Waterford, beaten Tipperary and they have put themselves in a very advantageous position in Division 1B of the league.

You can be certain that Brian Cody, Henry Shefflin, and Darragh Egan are taking note on how they are going about their business.

They won the Walsh Cup, hammering Wexford in doing so, and they have been one of the success stories of the league thus far.

And that has to be good for the game in general, another viable entrant into the race of championship contenders.

Every game in the Munster Championship will be fought with great intensity and a Dublin team really putting it up to the others in Leinster will heighten the general interest.

One of the aforementioned counties, Galway are on Leeside tomorrow night and Shefflin will not have been happy to have lost in Salthill last Sunday to a Wexford team that is going great guns at the moment.

For that reason, he will want his Galway team to make up the ground that they have lost and because of that and with Cork in such fine form, we are likely to have anything up to 15,000 present in Pairc Ui Chaoimh tomorrow night.

It should certainly make for one hell of a game.

APPETITE

There is a great appetite for hurling again on Leeside after the huge disappointment of last season’s All-Ireland final and when you have taken the scalp of the country’s best team in the previous game, that will add considerably to the occasion.

The NHL in both divisions is certainly meriting plenty of debate, the fare on offer, while not sensational, is interesting and everything seems to be building to a ferocious battle for the bigger prizes that will be on offer later in the season.

For Cork fans, this could be the second last occasion that they will get to see their team play on home soil this season as they are in Wexford Park next in the league and they have just the one game at home in the Munster championship because Páirc Uí Chaoimh is not available for the assignment with Clare.

We are now beginning to reach the stage in the season when management teams around the country are planning that bit more for the championship outings.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The league has always been an audition for players that have come under the radar of the management in the previous season’s club championship.

Every manager is in experimental mode for a lot of the league campaign, learning the bits and pieces that will help them in making up their mind about a certain player or players.

The league and the far greater intensity of the championship are a fair distance apart, especially for younger players and a management team must see enough from those players that will give them the nod for the white heat of a Thurles championship encounter.

From a Cork perspective, Ciarán Joyce is certainly putting his hand up in a team that has answered all the questions thus far.

But, at the same time, Kieran Kingston will not be overly satisfied and he has always been one who has stressed the need for greater consistency over the 70 minutes.

While Cork’s first-half performance was excellent last Sunday, there was a considerable fall-off in the second half and as that has been the case before it needs addressing.

It did not matter last Sunday in the end and a nine-point victory was hugely satisfying.

Cork and Limerick players struggle to control the sliotar in the league clash last Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

But in the championship arena, you must be able to maintain it for the full game and as we saw in last season’s Munster final, Tipperary lost a 10-point half-time advantage to Limerick.

In the game of hurling a substantial advantage can be whittled away very quickly and that has been happening more and more. Two years ago, Kilkenny led Dublin by 14 points at one stage but only won by a point in the Leinster championship.

Cork are in a very decent place taking on Galway tomorrow night, there is a good buzz about but the bigger questions will be posed from now on, likely to start against Shefflin’s Galway team.

But, so far, so good.