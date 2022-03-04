Cork basketball: Neptune collide with Ballincollig as Glanmire close in on title

A game to capture the hearts of the Cork basketball fraternity when C & S Neptune host Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the Men’s Super League at the Neptune Stadium tomorrow (6.30pm).

Ballincollig, to their credit, have only lost once in the league this season and that was away to Tralee who incidentally also defeated them in the first round of the cup.

Neptune lost to Ballincollig in their opening game of the season bu have improved since. On the other side of the coin, Ballincollig are also that bit better which makes this game more fascinating.

Roy Downey produced an MVP performance for Ireland in their win against Cyprus and the Neptune faithful will be hoping he can produce a similar performance in their bid for the bragging rights.

In the Women’s Super League, The Address UCC Glanmire can complete the league and cup double if they can defeat DCU Mercy in Dublin on Sunday.

The good news for Glanmire is their captain Aine McKenna has been passed fit to play after missing last weekend’s win over Fr Mathew’s. Another positive is the current form of American Carrie Shepherd, outstanding in contributing 66 points in her last two games.

When these teams clash anything goes and if Glanmire find their best form there is no reason why the title cannot be sealed in style.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell have had a great season and twill be expected to maintain their winning run of late when they host Killester at the Parochial Hall on Sunday. When the season concludes the Brunell hierarchy will be pleased as major progress has been made in this campaign.

It could be a different conversation at Fr Mathew’s as they have seriously underachieved in the Women’s Super League. Hard to know how this side slipped so much after the pandemic but results haven’t been to the standard they achieved since joining the league.

It will be another tough test tomorrow when they host Waterford Wildcats but despite their poor form lately are capable of putting in a good shift.

RIVALS

UCC Demons will seal the deal in the Men’s Division 1 Southern Conference when they play their nearest rivals IT Carlow who are the only side to defeat them this season.

When Demons click they are capable of producing decent basketball and no doubt coach Danny O’Mahony will be keen to avenge their loss to Martin Conroy's capable side.