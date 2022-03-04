Cork City can be role models for young players in the schoolgirls league

CORK CITY WFC begin the 2022 Women’s National League season this weekend and, as luck would have it, they face the same club that they met on the opening day of the 2021 campaign.

But this time at least City will have the benefit of home comfort when they take on Galway at Turner’s Cross this Saturday evening.

And it will kick off at a much later time than previous years with the Rebel Army deciding to switch from a 2pm start to 5pm in the hope that they can recruit some new supporters, some of whom could potentially become footballers in the future.

“We sat down as a club - the FAI had a recommendation as well - and we just want to get more fans into our games,” explained manager Paul Farrell.

We want to make these players role models for younger girls coming up because they are role models. We hope more people can get out to it, especially younger girls in the Cork Schoolgirls League.

“We want to make it as accessible to as many people in Cork as we could and we felt moving the kick-off time from 2pm to 5pm would be an incentive.

“We really want to showcase what we can do in women’s football to the girls and women in Cork and further afield.”

Cork City's Rachel O'Regan with City manager Paul Farrell.

If it’s anything like that first game between the two sides at Eamonn Deacy Park almost 12 months ago then those in attendance will be in for a real treat.

A sensational half-volley from captain Becky Cassin in the closing stages earned the Leesiders a 3-3 draw and following on from a tough pre-season, which has improved with the game approaching, Farrell is hoping they can start with a good performance and a victory to set up a better year ahead than the last.

“Everyone is excited to get started,” he added.

“It was an up and down pre-season but the last week and a half to two weeks have been excellent - the girls have been excellent and the staff have been excellent - so we are really looking forward to the game.

“Everything has settled down so we had more people coming back from injury and we had more people coming back from Covid.

“Our training numbers have been higher recently so there has been a lot more normality when you have players back in training. The morale around the camp has been really good heading into this first game.

“Galway are going to be tough opposition because they have signed some good players and they retained a lot of their players from last season as well so it will be a tough opening game.

“But we’re looking forward to it now. We are going to be pushing for the three points in that game and we will worry about the other games then after that.

“We will be looking to get the ball down. They are a physical team Galway - they can play football as well - but they are a very physical team so we are going to try to avoid that by moving the ball quickly.

“We are hoping to impress by playing good football, good on the ground, quick football for people to watch.

“They are always good games against Galway, we drew 3-3 on the opening day last year so there are usually goals when we play. It will be a good spectacle for those who turn up.”