Cobh Ramblers must tighten up for Munster derby with Treaty

THE first of two Munster derbies in a row for Cobh Ramblers takes place on Friday night against Treaty United at St Colman’s Park at 7.45pm.

Darren Murphy’s side will be determined to get over their opening day disappointment and look to get a positive result to get their campaign properly up and running.

It seemed as though Cobh were on the way to an opening day three points when they led 2-1 against Wexford with just 10 minutes remaining.

But Wexford and in particular former Bohemians attacker Dinny Corcoran had something to say about that, with Wexford ultimately winning 3-2.

Although there were a few signs of encouragement from a Cobh perspective, with new additions such as Dale Holland, Jack Larkin and Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh adding life into the Ramblers attacking game, there will also be a number of aspects which Cobh need to work on.

There are a number of new faces in the Ramblers squad this term and it may even take a couple of weeks for them to gel properly.

Darren Murphy has a good backroom team around him and they will be doing all they can to see positive performances matching up with desired results as soon as possible.

New Cobh signing Harlain Mbayo played in a friendly for the U19s side last weekend. The Democratic Republic of the Congo U21 international could very well feature here.

The games do not get any easier for Cobh in what is an ultra-competitive looking First Division, as they make the trip to face Cork City at Turner's Cross next week.

Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary is hoping the club can make progress on the pitch this season, which mirrors the strides being made at Ramblers off the field.

“We have a very strong management team. In terms of our management, we have great experience, people who have played at a high level in England and here. Fran Rockett was part of the Waterford setup.

“We have brought in good quality for sure on the playing side. We have lost Charlie Lyons. Charlie was attracted to full time football in Galway and I think you can’t stand in his way.

“I think you can do lots of great work behind the scenes and build a sustainable model for sure, which is what we are doing. Very often success on the field makes success off the field a lot easier.

“The two go hand in hand and that is what we are trying to achieve. There is no guarantee for sure, but that is what we are trying to achieve.”

By making the playoffs, Treaty United were one of the feel-good stories of the 2021 season. They have a great manager at the helm in Tommy Barrett. He did a remarkable job, when he essentially only had days to put a squad together.

Barrett’s squad was dominated by amateur players last term but the Limerick outfit held their own against full-time teams. Two victories over Cork City was a prime example of that, as well as coming from behind to draw with eventual champions Shelbourne on two occasions.

Only Shelbourne and Galway United conceded fewer goals than Treaty last season, with their defensive solidity playing a big role in them finishing in a playoff position.

With a full campaign under their belts, while also full spectators allowed at the Markets Field, Treaty could very well feature again in the promotion picture this year.

Treaty were not in action last weekend as their home clash with Athlone Town was postponed, but the Limerick side were very impressive victors 5-1 away against Wexford on the opening night of the season.

With a pair of away games up next for Ramblers against Cork City and Athlone Town, Ramblers could very much do with a positive result to get their campaign properly up and running.

Like many Munster Derby clashes, Friday’s game should be an affair that sees both sides putting everything on the line.

There was a sizable crowd and a lively atmosphere at St Colman’s Park last Friday and there will hopefully be something similar this weekend.

Ramblers showed glimpses of their attacking threat against Wexford last time out. They will need all that and probably more to overcome the test of Treaty, who are a very well drilled and organised outfit.

Prediction: Cobh Ramblers 1-1 Treaty United.