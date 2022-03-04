Cork City will miss Colin Healy but can still deliver away to Longford

SATURDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division: Longford Town v Cork City, 7.30pm.

CORK CITY take on Longford Town looking to get back to winning ways after their defeat to Galway United.

City will be keen to avoid any further slip-ups at this early stage of the season and come up against a Longford side that are yet to play a competitive game after their opening fixture was postponed against Cobh Ramblers and they had a free weekend in the second round of fixtures.

Having played two competitive games compared to Longford’s none really should give City an advantage. Of course, the fact Galway hadn’t played a competitive fixture before their meeting with City counted for nothing, but it should work in City’s favour against Gary Cronin’s side. They'll be fitter, sharper and used to the tempo and the physicality of a competitive match.

They will be without Colin Healy who misses the game due to his leave of absence for personal reasons. Not having their manager on the sideline will have an impact on the players. In some cases; players are delighted when their manager isn’t in the dugout because it makes them feel calmer on the pitch because there isn’t someone on the sideline shouting.

However, Healy isn’t a manager that behaves in this manner. He always encourages his players.

I feel the players will miss their manager but at the same time, they will be more motivated to make sure that they make sure the team is in a strong position when he does return.

A quick start again will be key for City. I felt they started the game against Galway sluggishly and allowed John Caulfield’s side off the hook by allowing them to grow into the game. I felt the same with the game against Bray Wanderers.

In both games, they conceded an opportunity in the opening two minutes, something the players need to make sure doesn’t become a regular occurrence.

City have shown already this season, by defeating Bray 6-0, that they are more than capable of finding the back of the net but it’s their defensive performance in their two matches that has impressed me.

They limited Bray and Galway to very few chances and they look a much stronger side at set-pieces.

City were vulnerable at set-plays last year but it’s something they have obviously worked on in the off-season.

What is most notable when they are defending corners or free-kicks is; that they get everyone back defending and don’t keep anyone upfront. Some might argue that they are being negative by doing so but you're more likely to concede from a set-piece than you are from scoring on the counter-attack from one.

Set-pieces are key in football and that will be no different in this game.

We could see a few changes in the starting 11 for City and perhaps a formational change. I think Matt Healy and Matt Srbely might be two players that feel they are close to making a start for the club especially, after their cameo performances against Galway.

Both players are on loan, from Ipswich Town and Tampa Bay respectively, and didn't come here to sit on the bench.

They will understand that they might not have been in the line-up immediately because the manager will feel that it takes time for players to settle into a club, but if they don’t feature in the starting line-up soon, they will wonder why they are at the club and that they are better off back with their parent club if they aren’t going to play.

But I do feel both will have a successful loan period with City and they should have had enough time by now to have settled into the club that they needed to be in serious consideration for a starting place.

If they were to come in, I wouldn’t be surprised to see City switch to a 4-3-3 formation to accommodate the talent they have in centre-midfield.

With only one automatic promotion up for grabs in the league, it is important that City don’t lose this game because they don’t want to find themselves in a position where they are already six points behind teams with only three rounds of fixtures played.