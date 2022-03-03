Cork GAA: Guide to this weekend's opening round club league fixtures

THE opening Credit Union League games of the season take place this weekend, starting tomorrow night with the meeting of Nemo Rangers’ second team and St Vincent’s, Castlehaven against Newcestown and Bandon and Dohenys.

They are the first of some 20 games scheduled in a new format, which will also decide another change for next season.

The leagues, the first since 2019 to be unaffected by Covid-19, but also the first to take place in the new split-season era, have added interest due to the planned restructuring due to take place later this year.

With all teams now guaranteed at least three championship games, the County CCC felt that a lesser number of league games was appropriate.

The split season means a tighter timeframe and a target of 10 teams per division and nine games per team was established.

In order to restructure the leagues on a fair basis, the divisions have been split into Groups 1A and 1B, 2A and 2B, 3A, 3B and 3C.

Teams are allocated based primarily on their finishing league positions in 2019 and, secondly, on their championship status for 2022. Groups 1A and 1B are of the same standard, for example, and are evenly graded.

In 2023, five divisions of 10 teams and one division of 12 teams will be in place in both hurling and football, based on finishing positions at the end of the season.

FIXTURES:

TOMORROW:

Cork Credit Union Leagues: Division 2A: Nemo Rangers v St Vincent’s, Trabeg, 7.45; Bandon v Dohenys, Bandon, 8pm.

Division 1A: Castlehaven v Newcestown, Castlehaven, 8pm.

SATURDAY:

Division 1A: Éire Óg v St Finbarr’s, Ovens, 12.30.

Division 1B: Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline, Rosscarbery, 3pm.

Division 2A: Bantry Blues v Glanworth, Wolfe Tone Park, 4pm.

SUNDAY (12pm):

Division 1A: St Michael’s v Fermoy, Mahon; Kiskeam v Ballingeary, Kiskeam; Ballincollig v Mallow, Ballincollig.

Division 1B: O’Donovan Rossa v Cill na Martra, Skibbereen; Nemo Rangers v Clonakilty, Trabeg; Douglas v Valley Rovers, Douglas.

Division 2A: Newmarket v Ballydesmond, Newmarket; Macroom v Rockchapel, Macroom.

Division 2B: Kanturk v Naomh Abán, Kanturk; Mitchelstown v Castletownbere, Mitchelstown; Aghada v Na Piarsaigh, Rostellan.

Division 1B: Ilen Rovers v Clyda Rovers, Rath, 2.15pm.

Division 2B: Aghabullogue v Dromtarriffe, Coachford, 3pm; Knocknagree v Bishopstown, Knocknagree, 3.30pm.