Wilton soccer club pitch and property damaged by vandals and club face huge expense to put it right

A prominent southside soccer club has suffered vandalism after a section of the club's grounds was found in a bad state with two lawnmowers removed from storage and driven over their pitches at the Lee Road.

Wilton United today posted pictures of the damage done to one of their pitches and some of the club's machinery last night.

It is understood that a group of youths broke into the club's container which holds a lot of their equipment.

Two expensive lawn mowers were removed from the storage container and driven around the pitch causing a lot of damage.

They then tried to drive both lawnmowers into the nearby river.

Fortunately for the club there was a tree in the river which stopped the lawnmowers from reaching the water, however, there was still a lot of damage caused.

Chairman John Leonard who has been involved in the club for over two decades said the vandalism is very disheartening to see.

"This is not the first time the club has experienced vandalism.

"And now to see lawnmowers which aren’t cheap, to be damaged the way they have done, has caused huge distress to everyone at the club.

"We had only recently purchased the new lawn mower as we badly need it to maintain our pitches so we were absolutely distraught to see this happen.

Some of the damage done to the pitch at Wilton after vandals broke into their equipment shed and stole two lawnmowers and drove them all over the pitch.

"We’re not sure yet the cost of the damaged caused but it has brought a lot of distress to us as a committee.

“We at the club are frustrated and upset to see the damage caused and ask people to be more vigilant of what’s happening around them or to make sure they know where their kids may be.”

The club who caters for both male and female from the kids academy to youths and adult football, like many clubs, can’t afford to pay out for these extra costs.

In a time where covid put a halt to many fund raising events, the club now find themselves in a terrible situation trying to fund for the damages caused.

If there are any businesses out there that would like to help out the club they would be very much appreciative if they made contact with any club member.