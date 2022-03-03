Paudie Palmer: Cork footballers and hurlers head in different directions

IN another era, part of the religious education programme required us to be aware of which mysteries of the rosary should be recited on specific days of the week.

For those of you who may have been absent during that modicum of your educational journey, the instruction were as follows. The Glorious Mysteries are prayed on Sunday and Wednesday, the Joyful on Monday and Saturday, the Sorrowful on Tuesday and Friday, and the Luminous on Thursday. Usually, five decades are recited in a session.

Now, I'm facing a dilemma in light of the polar opposite displays of the Cork GAA teams last weekend.

Is it, the Glorious Mysteries for the hurlers and for footballers? Maybe I should just declare that religious instruction class is over for this week!

On Saturday evening last, I was afforded the privilege of being in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the meeting of Cork and Galway.

The opening half was a joy to witness, both sides playing attacking football in an even contest. It was, as John Fintan Daly mentioned during commentary on local radio, “his type of football.”

The stars by in large were the forwards on both sides, with Blake Murphy, Steven Sherlock and Fionn Herlihy operating in what appeared to be a defence-free environment.

In the Galway shooting gallery, Shane Walsh, Robert Finnerty and Dessie Connelly must have been wondering if the blanket defensive system was stood down in an act of solidarity with their Ukrainian brothers.

Back to the views of JFD. The Duhallow man was also at pains to point out that come championship time, the sharpshooters for both teams will be moved to the edges by the negative tactics of the opposition defensive formations.

The short whistle sent us to the feeding hall with the teams deadlocked at 1-12 each.

Whether it was the onset of delusion or otherwise, the delectable halftime dining was enjoyed with without mention of relegation.

Forty-five minutes later, the dreaded R-word was back on the menu, with the Sorrowful Mysteries in close contact.

Chris Kelly of Cork leaves the pitch due to injury in the loss to Galway. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There is no doubt now that the journey being embarked upon by the current team management is the only route available and as a consequence, we have little option but to fasten the seat belts.

The search for positives will reveal a scoring return of 2-17.

Viewing the action and endeavouring to read the body language also informed us of a committed outfit.

The performance of Steven Sherlock served as an exemplar of the above two.

His tally of 10 points including four from play was further embellished by his positive off-the-ball activity.

Is it a positive when we mention that the fate of the team is very much in their own hands with three games remaining?

One could make a serious argument that, if the organisers of the Division 2 football league employed all the league experts on the planet, they would hardly have arrived at the set-up that now presents.

In reality, after four rounds of games, we have two leagues, the honours class of Derry, Roscommon Galway and Clare which will end up with two of the four promoted.

FATAL FOUR-WAY

The ordinary class of Cork, Down, Meath and Offaly with two going down. Cork must play all three and at the best, their chances of survival are 50/50.

Now, the hurlers, at the beginning of the Allianz journey, we mentioned that the first objective could be framed as being the best of the rest. The evidence thus far is in keeping within that parameter.

If the role of the modern-day coach is all that it is cracked up to be, then Carrigtwohill’s Noel Furlong should be well pleased with his body of work.

After three games, the latest involving the annihilation of the all-conquering Limerick would suggest that Cork could very well be on their way to being the best, full stop.

Tempers flair between Cork and Limerick players last weekend. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Yes, the Shrove Tuesday pancakes may still be in the system but the early indicators are more than encouraging. But first, what is the story with the best.

Are they gone the way of the blue wave? Dublin exiting Newbridge with the Goggle Maps searching for Division two would seem to indicate that the need to split the capital can be shelved for the moment.

We may not know the answer to the said question until Limerick rock up at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 17.

Between now and then, the John Kiely managed side will only play one real competitive game and that is against Clare on Sunday next. You can’t say that their final league game against Offaly comes under the trades description act of the word competitive.

Are they in the process of joining that rather elite group titled 'They were a great team'.

The pristine stadium should be rocking on Easter Sunday!

The friends of the earth movement together with those in charge of the green agenda must be happy with the happening in the ancient game. With the advent of sliotar throwing, how far are we from having a hurley or for those grammatically challenged ones, hurl-free game?

Don’t tell me you have noticed and despite some dispatches from on high to the whistlers to put a stop to it, I think you could argue that it’s out of control.

By the way, I am not in any position to pass judgement on whether the new incarnation is a more attractive spectacle or otherwise but even allowing for challenging eyesight, it is obvious that sliotar throwing is now part of the game.

Oh, of course, there is a cohort from the greatest game in the world movement who won’t accept this, but 10 days ago, An tUasal Putin stated that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was nothing more than a fabrication of Western lies.

A few years ago, there was some concern that a declining ash tree population may lead to a shortage of hurleys.

On the evidence of a number of games over the past while, you could argue that a game of modern hurling could proceed with a dozen hurleys or less.

