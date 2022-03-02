Like Cork so far in the league, Darragh Fitzgibbon has the right blend of pace and power

NOW to back it up.

Cork needed to show what they were about at the Gaelic Grounds last weekend. They had to physically front up to Limerick and get a win over the team that had been too good for them in the last four meetings. That they did, but losing to Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh would take the gloss off such a great display.

Cork must perform again in the clash with Henry Shefflin's Tribe. There's a bit of pressure on, even at this stage of the campaign, because this is the main event on RTÉ 2 at 7pm on Saturday.

There will be a bumper crowd and victory will secure a place in the league semi-final. What would it say about Cork if they don't deliver?

Rebel supporters thoroughly enjoyed the victory over Limerick. Cork were excellent for long spells, especially in the first half. You couldn't condone Shane Kingston's red card for a mistimed hit on Sean Finn but it was a tradeoff for the fire and fury on display in that opening 35 minutes.

For the Leeside faithful, used to their hurlers being bullied, watching Cork snarl at their opponents was long overdue.

Aaron Gillane squares up to Niall O'Leary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

There was serious hunger in the way they hurled and there's no reason they can't push for the league title now.

However, no one should get carried away. Last Sunday was, after all, a third-round league game, the pre-exam. The real test will be on Easter Sunday in the championship opener.

Limerick didn't have Gearóid Hegarty, Nickie Quaid, Barry Nash, Diarmaid Byrnes, Will O'Donoghue and Aaron Gillane in the line-up. They'll all be in the first 15 in the rematch.

We spotted Peter Casey in Na Piarsaigh club before the game (having travelled up early for an U15 challenge match that morning with Ballincollig where Na Piarsaigh were outstanding hosts) and what a loss he is for John Kiely. He was unmarkable at stages of the 2021 championship, including the All-Ireland final when he'd 0-5 from play on board before his cruciate injury.

Limerick are missing the variety the small but extremely skillful Casey brings to their towering front six.

BIG LOSS

On Saturday, Cork will be without their form forward of the season so far in Shane Kingston. He'd 4-17 from two and a half matches before his dismissal.

It'll be interesting to see who Kieran Kingston and his selectors introduce to the line-up in his absence at the Páirc. Alan Connolly, having missed MTU Cork's Fitzgibbon Cup run with a shoulder issue, and Jack O'Connor, who has also struggled with injuries for UCC lately, would be very keen to be given an audition.

Seamus Harnedy only got a late run at the Gaelic Grounds and Luke Meade didn't feature at all while Conor Cahalane was the most impactful sub last Sunday, having similarly excelled against Clare last month.

Understandably, the whole country is raving about Ciarán Joyce's spectacular showing at wing-back, blotting out Tom Morrissey, having been terrific at midfield in the first league game. He was rested by the management for the trip to Offaly and they might protect him on Saturday as well, as he's a Freshers semi-final with MTU Cork this week.

With Darragh Fitzgibbon, Mark Coleman and Seán Donoghue lifting this season, Cork can surely afford to mind Joyce.

Fitzgibbon's resurgence has been one of the biggest bonuses of the league. He is the second top-scorer from play behind Kingston, with 1-8, and that zip he was missing last summer is back.

Darragh Fitzgibbon was to the fore again for Cork as they stormed to victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Turning 25 in April, he's lifting like he was in his All-Star efforts in 2018 but is physically stronger now.

Power and pace. The ideal blend.

LEAGUE SCORERS:

Shane Kingston 4-17 (0-11 f, 0-1 65);

Darragh Fitzgibbon 1-8;

Mark Coleman 0-11 (0-8 f);

Patrick Horgan 0-9 (0-6 f, 0-1 65);

Conor Lehane 1-5;

Tim O'Mahony 1-2;

Robbie O'Flynn, Shane Barrett 0-4 each;

Luke Meade 1-1;

Ciarán Joyce 0-3;

Seamus Harnedy 0-2;

Mark Keane, Jack O'Connor, Conor Cahalane, Colin O'Brien, Sam Quirke, Alan Cadogan, Padraig Power, Rob Downey 0-1 each.