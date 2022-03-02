Gene O’Donovan brings huge experience to Skibberen senior footballers

John Bohane

THE O’Donovan Rossa senior footballers have appointed Gene O’Donovan as their new manager for the forthcoming season.

Gene who enjoyed great success during his playing days with the club is thrilled to have been appointed as the new senior football manager.

“I am delighted. It is a great honour. I kept it close to my chest, but it has always been my ambition to manage the senior football team. I went away to learn my stuff and bring it back to the club,” he said.

Gene has enjoyed a very successful coaching career with a variety of different teams such as Goleen, the Carbery senior footballers, and various Cork underage football squads. He has worked with notable coaches and amassed plenty of knowledge along the way.

The experienced coach said he is still ‘learning’ new skills.

“I have learned so much from working with so many other coaches, many players, and club teams. I would class myself as a student of the game as I am still learning. I am constantly learning new things and skills which is important.”

Gene has assembled a very strong coaching team to assist him with the O’Donovan Rossa senior footballers this year. Daniel Cronin who has established a strong reputation as one of the brightest coaches in the county, former Bantry Blues player Niall Twomey and club stalwart Aidan Hayes have been recruited to provide him with a very strong and formidable backroom team.

“The constant advice I always got from other coaches was if you go into management make sure you surround yourself with good people who you can work with.

“Daniel Cronin is a great coach. He has a huge future. Players are drawn to him, and they take to him. He has a great way with players. I was involved in coaching various development teams, and I asked him to get involved years ago. Here we are years later, and we are still working together.

“Niall Twomey will be doing a bit of the bonding work. Niall is brilliant. He is a great speaker, and he is a leader. Aidan Hayes is doing Trojan work behind the scenes. He has been a huge help. We need everyone pulling together,” he added.

The Rossa senior footballers returned to training in recent weeks ahead of the forthcoming league campaign. Their new manager said he plans to introduce a new playing style for them this season.

Cork underage football coaches: Mark Byrne, Conor Buckley, Martin O'Brien, Gene O'Donovan, Brian McCarthy, Daniel Cronin and Denis Corrigan.

“People will see a different style of football being played by Skibbereen this year. The game has evolved. We will work hard with the players implementing the style. We will do our best with the players. As the late great Eamonn Ryan said nobody gets out of the bed in the morning to make a mistake.”

The O’Donovan Rossa senior footballers will begin their league campaign with a home game against Cill na Martra this Sunday. Gene said he is looking for performances more than results in the early stages of the season.

“The players have responded very well to Daniel’s training sessions. Eoin Hodnett is doing the strength and conditioning with us which is all about trying to prevent injuries. The players have responded very well to him.

"We have been very unlucky with injuries in recent years, so we are trying to reduce the number of injuries in the squad. Prevention is vital in the modern game.

“In relation to the league, we have told the players that results don’t matter. They will be a bonus. It is all about performances and getting our setup right. We want to change the way Skibb plays football. We want to change it completely,” he added.

Talented forward Kevin Davis has been selected as the new captain of the Rossas this season following a player's vote. The new manager said it is important players' views are always taken on board.

“The players decided to pick Kevin as captain. It is important the players make decisions and are centrally involved. Even our game plan will feature a big say from the players. They will have a huge say going forward.

"To me, you must build a rapport with the players. Being able to communicate with the players is huge. Respect is a two-way street.”

The Skibbereen senior footballers have been drawn in the same senior A championship group as Clyda Rovers, Ilen Rovers, and Newmarket this season. Gene said their philosophy will be to take one game at a time.

“It is a very hard grade to win as every club can beat each other. Our philosophy this year is to take it one game at a time. A lot has been made of the derby game against Ilen Rovers, but our focus is on the Newmarket game which is huge.

"If we slip up in that game, we are in trouble already going into the Ilen game.”

The new manager said he wants to help the players fulfill their potential.

“There is serious talent in the squad, but they have just underachieved. I have told them that, but they know themselves. They are a great bunch of lads.

"They will come and ask questions. They work hard in training and in their rehab. Our panel is smaller than what we would like to have.

"We will be fine. We have plenty of talent. We are looking forward to the season ahead.”