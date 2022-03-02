UCC unbeaten run ended by Banteer in AUL League one clash

CFC Banteer 1

UCC 0

CFC Banteer ended UCC’s unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory in their League 1 clash at the Banteer all-weather facility over the weekend.

This was a game that will not be remembered for any kind of flowing football as both sides gave possession away far too often.

As a result, we saw little or no momentum over the 90 minutes with attacks breaking down in the final third - time and time again.

In the end, it was no surprise to see that just one goal would separate the two sides.

The hosts were forceful in their approach and after eight minutes, they found themselves in front when David Murphy threaded a ball on for Timmy Murphy who had overlapped down the left flank and from his low cross, Chris Taylor stormed in near the far post to slide home his side’s opener.

The students were accorded a chance to get back on level terms almost immediately and when Nolan fumbled from a cross, it broke for Mark O’Leary who shot goal wards – only to be denied by Nolan who redeemed himself with a fine block.

The students were finding it difficult to get a rhythm going and after David Murphy drilled a decent effort narrowly over, he made himself available minutes later to cushion a ball down for Dan Culloty who drilled low and wide from a favourable position.

UCC surrendered cheap possession and nearly paid the price, but they were relieved to see Banteer’s Liam O’Brien fire straight at Eoin O’Donnell.

CFC Banteer's captain Timmy Murphy (right) with UCC's Jamie Kiniry, accompanied by referee Brendan O'Regan.

O’Donnell’s sloppy delivery presented O’Brien with another chance, but once again, he skewed narrowly wide of the upright.

And when Timmy Murphy collected from a quickly taken corner, he hosted over towards the far post where O’Brien was lurking, but Brian Boyd did enough with a good challenge in the end.

A chance at the other end did fall for Stephen Bradfield, but he fired wide.

Then, with just minutes to the break, Liam O’Brien found David Murphy with a pass on the inside, but from 25 yards out, Murphy rifled wide of the target.

At one nil down, the students were always in there with a shout and a chance did arrive for them with ten minutes into the second period when after a lovely run from Patrick Keyes came to an end, the ball broke for Ben Buckley, but he rattled the side-netting with an acute angled effort.

Soon afterwards, Keyes had a glorious chance to restore parity when Niall Collins helped the ball on for him near the far post, but he somehow could not manage to help the ball over the line.

From a corner at the other end, Brendan Stack steered over with a free header.

Nice build up play followed from the students which ended with Aidan Kelly drilling straight at Aaron Nolan.

Then, David Murphy saw his crisply struck effort from a free kick tipped over by the alert Eoin O’Donnell.

O’Donnell was forced into action once again shortly after when he had to stretch every sinew to push over from David McAuliffe’s header.

Play shifted to the other end when Eoin Davis threaded a lovely weighted pass through for Niall Collins, but after over elaborating, the winger was eventually crowded out by a number of Banteer defenders.

Time ran out for the students as Banteer hung on in the end.

CFC Banteer: Aaron Nolan, Martin Kearney, Mickey Barrett, Brendan Stack, Cathal O’Donoghue, Jamie Sexton, Timmy Murphy, Dan Culloty, David Murphy, Chris Taylor and Liam O’Brien.

Subs: David McAuliffe for Jamie Sexton (63), Evan O’Brien for Timmy Murphy (65), Jack Cott for Liam O’Brien (89).

UCC: Eoin O’Donnell, Brian Boyd, Damien Prendergast, Conor O’Neill, Eoghan Heaney, Mark O’Leary, Stephen Bradfield, Jamie Kiniry, Patrick Keyes, Ben Buckley and Niall Collins.

Subs: Aidan Kelly for Conor O’Neill (58), Eoin Davis for Ben Buckley (63), Eoin Forde for Brian Boyd (75).

Referee: Brendan O’Regan.