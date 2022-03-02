Red cards cost Coachford dearly in their clash with Hibs in the cup fifth round

Coachford 1

Hibernians 3

COACHFORD made their exit from the FAI Junior Cup after going down 1-3 to Hibernians from Waterford in their fifth round tie at the Glebe.

Coachford were more than holding their own in this tie until around the 35th minute when they lost the services of both Adam Murphy and Aidan Buckley following two red cards at the same time.

What a pity this was because it spoilt the tie as a contest as Coachford now had to face adversity from there on to the final whistle.

This of course, made it an almost impossible task for the hosts, but what a performance the nine players on the pitch produced despite the significant numerical advantage Hibs had for almost 70% of the contest.

The proof of this was when Hibs had to wait until the 75th minute before they managed to get their second.

One can only imagine how different it could all have been had Coachford 11 players on the pitch over the 90 minutes.

Both sides seemed well up for it as Alex Phelan fired wide with an angled effort before Whitty had to grab on to Declan Keating’s hooked effort that looked destined for the far corner.

Aidan Buckley then had to produce a terrific interception to deny Conor Whitty’s cross reaching the lurking Phelan.

On 17 minutes, it was no surprise to see Coachford edging ahead when Declan Keating collected from Bradley before forcing Whitty to parry from his effort and from the re-bound, Evan O’Sullivan was on hand to crack home Coachford’s opener.

But, Hibs bounced back fairly rapidly when Adham Masood drilled low into the far corner to restore parity once again.

The Coachford side that went down 1-3 to Hibernians of Waterford in the fifth round of the FAI Junior Cup at the Glebe.

Minutes later, Hibs had a let-off when Aidan Buckley headed on from a corner and it was Keelan O’Sullivan who prodded goal wards – only to see his effort hooked off the line.

Then, came the moment of a double red card given to both Buckley and Adam Murphy.

As space started to become available now for the Waterford side, Gary Keane availed of it before forcing Murray to a forceful save.

And after Phelan fired narrowly wide, Coachford nearly found a break-through despite the odds when Keating found Evan O’Sullivan in space, but a terrific block by Daniel Carroll denied the midfielder.

As expected, Hibs gained considerable amount of possession as the second period grew and when Phelan turned in on the left, his final effort on goal skewed wide.

A nice Hibs move commenced with Hawe when he found Whittle, who picked out St. Ledger – only to see Mark Murphy produce a top drawer tackle to abort the threat.

At the other end, Keelan O’Sullivan did manage to claim some space, but he failed to get his shot away with enough conviction.

Stephen Murray was forced into action when he had to parry Phelan’s stinging effort away and when Phelan got a second bite of the cherry; he was denied once again by another superb block from the Coachford keeper.

Despite having to face Hibs’ significant numerical advantage, Coachford were doing really well until the 75th minute when Hibs took the advantage in fortuitous circumstances with Luke Kiely’s effort wrong-footing Murray as it deflected off Bradley before nestling in the net.

Coachford continued to show terrific character, but in the end they had to succumb to Hibernians’ third when St. Ledger drilled home from inside the box.

Coachford's captain Aidan Buckley (left) with Hibernians' Gary Keane, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy.

Coachford: Stephen Murray, Billy Casey, Matthew Bradley, Aidan Buckley, Mark Murphy, Adam Murphy, Evan O’Sullivan, Jack Murphy, Declan Keating, Keelan O’Sullivan and Ian Barry Murphy.

Subs: Darragh Lynch for Jack Murphy (half-time), Michael O’Regan for Declan Keating (75), David Thompson for Keelan O’Sullivan (80).

Hibernians: Sean Whitty, Craig Keane, David Cooley, Daniel Carroll, Nathan Brennan, Gary Keane, Jonathon St. Ledger, Conor Whittle, Adham Masood, Glen Hawe and Alex Phelan.

Subs: Luke Kiely for Adham Masood (48), Mark O’Keeffe for Alex Phelan (70), Earlys Kilonda for Jonathon St.Ledger (85).

Referee: Tom McCarthy.

Assistants: Brendan O’Regan and Tony Thompson.