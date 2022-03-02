Midleton continue winning form in CWSSL U12 league with victory over Ringmahon

Midleton 4

Ringmahon 1

MIDLETON continued their impressive run in the GE Healthcare CWSSL Under 12 Division 2 league when they defeated Ringmahon 4-1 in ana entertaining and fast paced game at Knockgriffin Park in Midleton last Sunday afternoon and remain at the top of the league table.

It was the visiting team who started brightly, with Shania West having two chances within a minute – the first being a close range effort which was well caught by Kate Byrne in the Midleton goal and followed by another chance, again from close range, which went over the bar.

Midleton were not to be outdone, and had a good chance moments later when Layla O’Neill ran through the Ringmahon defence only to see her effort well blocked by Zoe McvCarthy in the Ringmahon goal.

The visitors took the lead as early as the 4th minute when Shania West stormed through the Midleton defence and found the back of the net from 10 yards to give Ringmahon an early lead.

Play was now going from end to end as Midleton looked to get back into the game with Sara Cahill and Layla O’Neill pressing forward for the hosts only to be denied by tight marking and clearances from Ringmahon. Midleton by now were pressing forward and forced a number of corners, followed by another effort from Ringmahon’s Shania West at the other end who also forced a couple of corners as play was going from end to end.

Midleton eventually drew level in the 25th minute when Nora O’Leary Hayes ran through the defence and duly slotted the ball home into the far corner from 15 yards to equalise.

Chances fell to Midleton’s Nessa Cronin in as many minutes whose efforts went wide of the mark, but seconds before the break the home side took the lead when O’Leary Hayes’ pass found Sara Cahill who weaved past two defenders and sent the ball into the far corner to give Midleton a 2-1 lead at the right at the break.

The home side pressed right from the restart, and managed to add a third in the 34th minute when O’Neill met Cahill’s pass and duly found the back of the net with a low shot into the corner as the hosts were well in control.

Ringmahon attempted to get back into the game with chances falling to West and Leah Meehan French while at the other end Ringmahon keeper Zoe McCarthy did well to block Ellody Devery’s close range shot to keep her team in the game.

However, three minutes from time Midleton added a fourth when a long kick out was met by Cahill who weaved past a number of players and found the back of the net from just 8 yards to give her side a comfortable win and three additional points.

Best for Midleton were Nora O’Leary Hayes, Nessa Cronin, Sarah Cahill and Layla O’Neill while Shania West, Leah Meehan French and Isabella Sherlock impressed for Ringmahon.

Midleton: Kate Byrne, Grainne Linehan, Jodi O’Neill, Gracie Carroll, Sophie Shanahan, Nora O’Leary Hayes, Sofia Rice, Ellody Devery, Nessa Cronin, Sara Cahill, Layla O’Neill, Anna Burke, Kara Fitzgerald, Leah Fitzgerald, Lilly Walsh, Mia Reynolds

Ringmahon: Zoe McCarthy, Kacey Brett, Kelsey Lynch, Ava Murphy, Isabella Sherlock, Robyn Conway Delaney, Abbie McSweeney, Shania West, Leah Meehan French, Ellie O’Regan, Sophie Nason, Abbie O’Callaghan, Naomi Cunneen

Referee: Pat Cronin.